Strategic investment demonstrates confidence that JumpCloud solves urgent security and IT management challenges faced by SMEs around the world. JumpCloud announced it has raised a total of $225 million for its Series F round to accelerate small and midsize enterprise adoption of its modern directory platform. Investors in this round share a belief that organizations must move faster to solve growing challenges faced by IT, specifically serious limitations and risks that come from legacy Microsoft directories and trying to solve those limitations with multiple point solutions.

BUSINESS ・ 14 HOURS AGO