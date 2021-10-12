CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Northampton County, VA

Beach Hazards Statement issued for Northampton, Virginia Beach by NWS

weather.gov
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-10-12 14:34:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-12 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Remain out of the water to avoid hazardous swimming conditions. Target Area: Northampton; Virginia Beach COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...For the Coastal Flood Advisory, one to two feet of inundation above ground level expected in low-lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways. For the Beach Hazards Statement, large breaking waves and dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...In Virginia, Virginia Beach, and Northampton County. In North Carolina, Eastern Currituck County. * WHEN...For the Coastal Flood Advisory, until 4 PM EDT this afternoon. For the Beach Hazards Statement, through this evening. * IMPACTS...Shallow flooding is expected in the most vulnerable locations near the waterfront and shoreline resulting in a low threat of property damage. Expect one to two feet of water above ground level in low lying, vulnerable areas. Some roads and low lying property including parking lots, parks and lawns near the waterfront will experience shallow flooding, and may result in a few road closures. Expect dangerous swimming and surfing conditions and localized beach erosion.

alerts.weather.gov

