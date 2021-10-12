Beach Hazards Statement issued for Accomack by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-12 14:34:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-12 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Remain out of the water to avoid hazardous swimming conditions. Target Area: Accomack COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...For the Coastal Flood Advisory, around one foot of inundation above ground level in low-lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways. For the Beach Hazards Statement, large breaking waves and dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...Accomack County in Virginia. In Maryland, Coastal Worcester County. * WHEN...For the Coastal Flood Advisory, until 4 PM EDT this afternoon. For the Beach Hazards Statement, through this evening. * IMPACTS...Shallow flooding is expected in the most vulnerable locations near the waterfront and shoreline resulting in a low threat of property damage. Expect around one foot of water above ground level in low lying, vulnerable areas. Some roads and low lying property including parking lots, parks and lawns near the waterfront will experience shallow flooding, and may result in a few road closures. Expect dangerous swimming and surfing conditions and localized beach erosion.