Beach Hazards Statement issued for Eastern Currituck by NWS
Effective: 2021-10-12 18:01:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-12 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Remain out of the water to avoid hazardous swimming conditions. Target Area: Eastern Currituck BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Large breaking waves and dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...In Maryland, coastal Worcester County.. In Virginia, Northampton and Accomack Counties, and Virginia Beach. In North Carolina, Eastern Currituck County. * WHEN...Until 8 PM EDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Expect dangerous swimming and surfing conditions and localized beach erosion.alerts.weather.gov
