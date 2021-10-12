Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Gloucester, Lancaster, Mathews, Middlesex, Northumberland by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-12 14:34:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-12 22:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Target Area: Gloucester; Lancaster; Mathews; Middlesex; Northumberland; Westmoreland COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Around one foot of inundation above ground level in low- lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways. * WHERE...Westmoreland, Northumberland, Lancaster, Gloucester, Middlesex and Mathews Counties. * WHEN...Until 10 PM EDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Shallow flooding is expected in the most vulnerable locations near the waterfront and shoreline resulting in a low threat of property damage. Expect around one foot of water above ground level in low lying, vulnerable areas. Some roads and low lying property including parking lots, parks and lawns near the waterfront will experience shallow flooding, and may result in a few road closures.