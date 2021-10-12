Wind Advisory issued for Bailey, Castro, Cochran, Hockley, Lamb, Parmer, Yoakum by NWS
Effective: 2021-10-12 13:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-12 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Use extra caution. Target Area: Bailey; Castro; Cochran; Hockley; Lamb; Parmer; Yoakum WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Southwest winds 30 to 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected. * WHERE...Bailey, Cochran, Hockley, Lamb, Yoakum, Castro and Parmer Counties. * WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects and a few power outages may result.alerts.weather.gov
