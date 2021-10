Cop26, the 26th UN Climate Change Conference of the Parties, which runs in Glasgow from 31 October to 12 November, is billed as a crucial moment for the global fightback against global warming.Boris Johnson hyped the summit by calling it “a turning point for the world” during his speech to the UN General Assembly in New York last month, while Prince Charles told the BBC that humanity is drinking in the “last-chance saloon” when it comes to curbing carbon emissions, halting the global temperature increase and averting catastrophe.But Greta Thunberg, the Swedish teenager who sensationally became the face of...

ENVIRONMENT ・ 9 DAYS AGO