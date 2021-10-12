CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Opinion: Colorado should vote on a publicly funded, privately delivered health care system

By Bill Semple
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe can cover all of our health care needs, spend less, and have better care. Getting there requires the gumption to make a simple, but fundamental change to how we pay for health care. Little steps won’t get us there. Shining a light on the way, on September 1, the...

Washington Post

Medicare Can Cover Dental Care Inexpensively

As the cost of President Joe Biden’s spending package shrinks from $3.5 trillion closer to $2 trillion, Senator Bernie Sanders’s proposal to add dental, vision and hearing coverage to Medicare has emerged as a sticking point in negotiations. Opposing Sanders are Democrats such as Congressman Jim Clyburn of South Carolina who would like to prioritize spending to benefit low-income people — including by providing health insurance for the poor in states that have refused to expand Medicaid.
U.S. POLITICS
WANE-TV

Indiana Public Health Commission considers incentives to keep health care workers

INDIANAPOLIS (WANE) – The Governor’s Public Health Commission met Thursday to discuss issues affecting the public health workforce. The group took a deep dive into the the number of people in the public health sector. Could a state incentive bring and keep more workers in the health care industry? The idea of a higher tobacco tax was floated to pay for better health. Most other states provide more money than Indiana does to help their county health departments.
ALLEN COUNTY, IN
KevinMD.com

To “fix” health care delivery, turn to a value-based health care system

With over two-thirds of the public believing that health care should be a top policy priority, there is no debating the importance of “fixing” our health care delivery system. On one extreme of the aisle, there is a growing chorus in support for “Medicare-for-all,” a single-payer, government-funded approach estimated by two independent studies from both liberal– and conservative-leaning institutes to cost about $32 trillion over the next 10 years. On the other side of the political spectrum sits an approach focused on individuality (e.g., the inclusion of health savings accounts [HSAs]), competition, and limited government intervention and financial support for all citizens regardless of socioeconomic standing; the most recent proposed plan, the American Healthcare Act of 2017, was estimated by the Congressional Budget Office (CBO) to reduce federal deficits by $119 billion over 10 years but lead to an estimated increase of 23 uninsured million Americans by 2026. In between these two approaches rest the remaining health care policy proposals, none of which have garnered widespread support within their own political party, let alone across party lines. America needs a health care policy solution. The true – and lasting – solution? A value-based health care system.
HEALTH SERVICES
Summit Daily News

Opinion | Ted Konnerth: On kindness and health care

On September 24, the Summit Daily reported an article on two Breckenridge residents and local employees who got engaged and decided to start their new life together in Florida. Tragically, they were involved in a horrific traffic accident, which severely injured Bethany Vargas while her fiancé Anthony Aragon watched in horror from the car ahead of her. They are currently convalescing in Breckenridge until Bethany is strong enough to travel.
BRECKENRIDGE, CO
Morganton News Herald

Hospital system donates millions to support rural health care

CHARLOTTE — As the partnership between Atrium Health and Blue Ridge HealthCare comes to an end, the organizations announced that Atrium Health has pledged a $5 million donation to the Blue Ridge HealthCare Foundation as part of Atrium Health’s philanthropic focus on strengthening communities, transforming facilities and advancing healing through enhanced medical research and education.
CHARLOTTE, NC
themtnear.com

Health care clinic funds requested

Clinica Family Health requested funds for a health care clinic in Gilpin County during a regular virtual meeting of the Gilpin County Board of County Commissioners on Tuesday, October 12, 2021. The Board also approved an organization chart for the Public Works Department and heard a legal status report including a presentation regarding the Frei Walstrum Quarry Amendment.
NEDERLAND, CO
Iola Register

COVID spike pushes Alaska’s health care system to brink

TANACROSS, Alaska (AP) — One Alaska Native village knew what to do to keep out COVID-19. They put up a gate on the only road into town and guarded it round the clock. It was the same idea used a century ago in some isolated Indigenous villages to protect people from outsiders during another deadly pandemic — the Spanish flu.
PUBLIC HEALTH
GW Hatchet

Milken researchers propose responses to systemic racism in health care workforce

Two researchers from the Milken Institute School of Public Health authored an editorial earlier this month analyzing systemic racism in the health industry, marked by income inequality and a lack of diversity. The editorial, which the American Public Health Association published in the journal Medical Care, evaluated inequities in pay...
EDUCATION
coloradosun.com

Opinion: Colorado’s voter-registration system is a model of accessibility for the country

When it comes to policies related to voter access and election modernization, our country is, unfortunately, divided. Currently in Washington D.C., bills designed to expand voting rights are making their way through Congress. Meanwhile, in the past few months alone, a number of states have veered in the opposite direction, pursuing legislation that severely restricts access to the ballot box by limiting the number of early voting days and clamping down on the use of mail-in ballots, among other draconian measures.
COLORADO STATE
nowhabersham.com

Northeast Georgia Health System increasing its critical care capacity

GAINESVILLE — Northeast Georgia Health System is expanding the critical care capacity at its two main hospitals. The health system plans to add 20 more ICU beds in Gainesville and Braselton to meet the long-term needs of the region. The decision to make critical care more accessible to patients north...
GAINESVILLE, GA
Cheboygan Tribune

Labor shortage being felt at hospitals, health care systems

Almost every industry across the state over the past 18 months has been affected by a labor shortage. Included in the labor shortage situation are health care staff, who are needed now more than ever as daily COVID-19 infections continue to surge across the state and in Northern Michigan. Dr....
HEALTH SERVICES
benefitspro.com

Colorado adds gender-affirming care to essential health benefits

Colorado residents with bodies that conflict with their gender may have an easier time paying for treatment starting in 2023. The federal Centers for Medicaid and Medicaid Services announced Tuesday that it has approved Colorado’s plan for updating the state essential health benefits (EHB) package. The plan includes a minimum level of coverage for gender-affirming care.
COLORADO STATE
Record

Your views: What if the post office operated like the health care system?

In the current health care debate, people keep using the United States Postal Service as an example of a poorly run government controlled agency. President Obama also used it as an example of a government agency that competes directly with private companies. While comparing the post office with the health care industry is really apples and oranges, I wonder what it would look like if each were run like the other.
U.S. POLITICS
ladowntownnews.com

Health systems unite to bare public service campaign

Five of Los Angeles County’s largest nonprofit health systems with hospitals, clinics and facilities regionwide announced the newest campaign for their BetterTogether.Health coalition. With a mission to persuade Angelenos to put health first and access care when needed, the public service educational campaign features everyday patient heroes with the theme:...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA

