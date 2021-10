The Covid-19 pandemic offered young climate activists from Africa, Asia and South America a unique opportunity to connect online with their counterparts in the West and have their voices heard. But now many are worried the pandemic may keep them from attending crucial climate talks in Glasgow, where they hope to push world leaders on issues facing poor countries on the frontlines of climate change. Flooding, fires and extreme heat are just a few of the climate-change induced catastrophes that experts say will more adversely affect communities in lower-income countries as the planet steadily heats up. Activists from those countries fear that without their presence, their voices will be ignored at the upcoming COP26 summit opening on October 31.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 9 DAYS AGO