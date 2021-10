Neil Young and Crazy Horse rolled out their new single “Song of the Seasons” earlier this month. It will appear on their upcoming album, Barn, which is landing on December 10th. “We love this record and hope you do too,” Young wrote online. “Things are so different today with the way records are presented than when we started with our first LP Everybody Knows This Is Nowhere 50 years ago.” Things have also changed a lot with Crazy Horse since that first record hit. Everybody Knows was their lone release with original guitarist Danny Whitten, who died from a drug overdose...

MUSIC ・ 10 HOURS AGO