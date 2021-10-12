CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pittsburgh, PA

Point Park University Celebrates The History Of Queer Media In Pennsylvania

cbslocal.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Point Park University’s Center for Media Innovation highlighted the history of queer media in Pennsylvania on Monday. The center hosted a ’50 Years of Coming Out’ event on National Coming Out Day. There was a gallery of Pittsburgh’s queer media members, dating back 50 years. There was...

pittsburgh.cbslocal.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Only In Pennsylvania

28 Years Ago, Pennsylvania Was Hit With The Worst Blizzard In History

Pennsylvania certainly has seen its fair share of snowstorms over the decades. In fact, the epic blizzards in Pennsylvania often remain fresh in our memories. We remember where we were, what we were doing, and how the storm directly impacted us. In 1993, Pennsylvania, along with the majority of the East Coast, braced for a […] The post 28 Years Ago, Pennsylvania Was Hit With The Worst Blizzard In History appeared first on Only In Your State.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
wcn247.com

3 merging state universities in Western Pennsylvania get new name

EDINBORO, Pa.-- Pennsylvania's move to merge Edinboro, Clarion and California State universities took a big step forward this week with the revelation of the new institution's name-- Pennsylvania Western University. The Pennsylvania’s State System of Higher Education Board of Governor's approved the new name they are also calling PennWest. Each...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
local21news.com

Pennsylvania state-owned university enrollment drops to lowest level in decades

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — New data shows the total enrollment at Pennsylvania's 14 state-owned universities has declined to the lowest level in decades. The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports that the State System of Higher Education lost another 5,000-plus students this fall, dropping the universities' total enrollment below 89,000 students. The newspaper...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Pittsburgh, PA
Education
City
Media, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Education
State
Pennsylvania State
City
Pittsburgh, PA
Pittsburgh, PA
Society
Local
Pennsylvania Society
Observer-Reporter

Point Park University hosts 'Thrillerama' fundraiser in Market Square

Taking its inspiration from Michael Jackson’s “Thriller” video, Point Park University will host”Thrillerama,” a Halloween-themed fundraiser, at 6 p.m. Oct. 29 in Market Square in downtown Pittsburgh. The event is open to members of the community, downtown residents, and businesses, as well as students and faculty. Sponsorship costs to participate...
PITTSBURGH, PA
WCAX

Festival celebrates Vermont beauty, history

Brides experience shipping delays, increased costs, and trouble booking venues. Burlington businesses demand answers to public safety concerns. A letter from 16 local businesses, from Church and Pine Streets to the waterfront, is calling on city officials to launch new safety protocols. Protesters stand in solidarity with Sears Lane encampment...
VERMONT STATE
emu.edu

EMU to host inaugural LGBTQ+ History Month event on Virginia queer history

Eastern Mennonite University will host “Living Queer History: A Conversation Celebrating LGBTQ+ History Month” Thursday, Oct. 28, from 4-6 p.m. EST. The event features author, activist, and public historian Gregory Samantha Rosenthal, PhD, speaking on their forthcoming book “Living Queer History: Remembrance and Belonging in a Southern City” (University of North Carolina Press, December 2021).
VIRGINIA STATE
phillyfunguide.com

The Clay Studio’s Lunch and Learn: Roberto Lugo from University of Pennsylvania

Join Jennifer Zwilling, Curator of Artistic Programs at The Clay Studio, along with ceramicist, social activist, and educator Roberto Lugo, as they discuss his exhibition, “God Complex: Different Philadelphia,” on view at the Arthur Ross Gallery at Penn. Lugo’s work utilizes classical pottery forms in conjunction with portraiture and surface...
VISUAL ART
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Queer#Gallery#Kdka#Point Park University#Lgbtq
broadstreetreview.com

Illustrating joy, queerness, and justice with Kah Yangni’s mural We Are Universal

Murals have long served to beautify our environments while also illustrating and reflecting our portrayal of society, creating large-scale renderings from stories, values, and dreams. They’ve also served as mediums for social change, empowering and challenging us to question humanity’s intricacies while memorializing those who worked to change our society. Take the colorful and imaginative murals of Philadelphia artists Symone Salib or Nile Livingston or the many other muralists who depict Philadelphia’s vibrant communities creating monuments that remind us to think of what was and could be.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Outsider.com

‘America’s Most Wanted’ Host John Walsh Says Brian Laundrie’s Family ‘Bought Him Time’ To Flee Authorities

John Walsh, the former host of America’s Most Wanted, is wondering whether the family of Brian Laundrie bought him time to allow him to escape authorities. Eight days ago (Sept. 14), the parents of Brian Laundrie wouldn’t allow police to speak to their son. This was when his fiancée, Gabby Petito, still was missing. Authorities discovered her body this past Sunday. Laundrie still is a person of interest in the case.
CELEBRITIES
CBS Boston

Lawsuit Claims Wellesley Schools Excluded White Students From Events, Banned ‘Blue Lives Matter’ Phrase

WELLESLEY (CBS) – A non-profit group representing three Massachusetts families has filed a federal lawsuit against Wellesley Public Schools claiming the district violated the constitutional rights of their students. According to the suit, Wellesley held racially segregated events for students where certain students were invited but white students were specifically excluded. The suit also alleges that the district suppresses the first amendment right of students with their policy on biased speech. In once instance, the lawsuit says the district allegedly told students that the phrase “blue lives matter” in support of law enforcement is associated with white supremacy. The group Parents Defending Education wants a judge to stop Wellesley’s policies. “This is not how public schools that operate with public tax dollars should be conducting themselves,” Nicole Neily, president of Parents Defending Education said. “It is fundamentally un-American to discriminate against students or separate students, segregate students, treat them differently, on the basis of race. It’s un-American and also it’s unconstitutional.” WBZ-TV reached out to Wellesley Public Schools for comment but has not yet heard back.
WELLESLEY, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Society
ctexaminer.com

Monday Celebration of the Nehantic Tribe at McCook Point Park

The Nehantic Native Nation and various departments in East Lyme are sponsoring a celebration of the Nehantic Tribe at McCook Point Park in recognition of Indigenous People’s Day. Dr. John Pfeiffer, historian for the Town of East Lyme and official historian for the Nehantic Nation, said that he’ll be speaking...
EAST LYME, CT
ourcommunitynow.com

Trading Polk history for parking lots

The range of Polk County’s human history has extended now for more than five thousand years and ranks in significance on a par with other and better-recognized regions of Florida. Thanks to the work over generations of inspired researchers and writers,
POLK COUNTY, FL
ncsu.edu

National Coming Out Day Pride Walk Celebrates Queer Voices

This article was originally posted on The Technician on Oct. 13, 2021. On Monday, Oct. 11, the GLBT Center partnered with the Poole College of Management and other campus organizations to host NC State’s first National Coming Out Day Pride Walk as part of GLBT History Month festivities. The event...
RALEIGH, NC
cbslocal.com

Lawmakers Want Three Western Maryland Counties To Join West Virginia

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Five Republican lawmakers from Maryland’s three westernmost counties have sent letters to West Virginia legislative leaders asking if the state would consider adding their jurisdictions. Lawmakers from Allegany, Garrett and Washington counties, all bordering West Virginia, signed the letters, which both say that seceding from Maryland...
MARYLAND STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy