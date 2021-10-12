Point Park University Celebrates The History Of Queer Media In Pennsylvania

WELLESLEY (CBS) – A non-profit group representing three Massachusetts families has filed a federal lawsuit against Wellesley Public Schools claiming the district violated the constitutional rights of their students. According to the suit, Wellesley held racially segregated events for students where certain students were invited but white students were specifically excluded. The suit also alleges that the district suppresses the first amendment right of students with their policy on biased speech. In once instance, the lawsuit says the district allegedly told students that the phrase “blue lives matter” in support of law enforcement is associated with white supremacy. The group Parents Defending Education wants a judge to stop Wellesley’s policies. “This is not how public schools that operate with public tax dollars should be conducting themselves,” Nicole Neily, president of Parents Defending Education said. “It is fundamentally un-American to discriminate against students or separate students, segregate students, treat them differently, on the basis of race. It’s un-American and also it’s unconstitutional.” WBZ-TV reached out to Wellesley Public Schools for comment but has not yet heard back.

WELLESLEY, MA ・ 5 HOURS AGO