CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Netflix and ‘Lupin’ Star Omar Sy Signs Multi-Year Film Deal

By Abid Rahman
The Hollywood Reporter
The Hollywood Reporter
 9 days ago

Omar Sy , the charismatic French actor behind Netflix ’s global hit series Lupin , has signed a multi-year feature film deal with the streaming giant.

The deal will see the actor’s Paris and L.A.-based production company develop original films for Netflix, with Sy starring in and acting as executive producer on the projects.

Sy, who rose to prominence in France as a comedian and then a TV star, is no stranger to film. Before starring in the phenomenally successful Lupin , in which Sy plays a man who is inspired by the adventures of master thief Arsène Lupin, he starred in a series of hit French films including 2011’s Intouchables , which was a global box office hit and won him a Cesar award for best actor. Other notable recent film roles include 2016’s Chocolat (which bagged him a Cesar best actor nomination) and Le Chant du Loup released in 2019.

The deal is yet further evidence of Netflix’s commitment to producing strong local-language original series and features. In 2021 alone the streamer’s French film output includes Alexandre Aja’s Oxygen , the action-comedy The Last Mercenary , the rom-com Friendzone and the drama Madame Claude.

Sy already has a Netflix feature on the horizon, with the actor collaborating with Lupin director Louis Leterrier on the upcoming action comedy film, Tour de Force , co-starring Laurent Lafitte and launching on the platform next year.

“I have experienced Netflix’s collaboration with artists and their passion to bring unique and diverse stories to homes all over the world,” Sy said in a statement. “I am very happy to have the opportunity to extend the relationship and look forward to this next step of our journey together.”

“We have been lucky enough to have worked closely with Omar for a number of years and are excited to now expand our partnership further to bring his creative vision to our global audiences,” said Gaelle Mareschi, director of international original film at Netflix in France. “We look forward to working together with Omar and his team as he grows as a producer and brings more unique stories and voices to Netflix.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Hollywood Reporter

Netflix Releases Action-Filled ‘Cowboy Bebop’ Teaser Scene

Netflix has a released a two-and-a-half minute action-filled teaser for its upcoming adaptation of Cowboy Bebop. “The Lost Session” is a sequence featuring Spike Spiegel (John Cho), Jet Black (Mustafa Shakir), and Faye Valentine (Daniella Pineda) that was shot specifically to promote the show and not featured in the regular series. Watch the teaser directed by Greg Jardin below. Based on the popular 1998 Japanese anime TV series from writer Cain Kuga, Netflix first first ordered the project direct to series with 10 episodes back in 2018. A live-action feature film version starring Keanu Reeves was also previously in development at Fox. André Nemec (Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles) serve as showrunner, with original anime series director Shinichirō Watanabe as a consultant on the series, and original composer Yoko Kanno returning for the live-action adaptation. The official trailer is coming next week.
TV & VIDEOS
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ Star Alexis Rodney to Lead Dark Brit Comedy ‘Young Gun’ (Exclusive)

Alexis Rodney, the British star of Guardians of the Galaxy, Outlander and the upcoming Dungeons and Dragons movie (alongside Rege-Jean Page and Chris Pine), has joined the upcoming dark comedy Young Gun, The Hollywood Reporter can reveal. The film — from London-based Dark Matter Studios — is currently shooting on location in the British capital (Rodney can be seen in the exclusive first production still), with a 2022 international release date targeted. Written and directed by Henk Pretorius, Young Gun tells the wild-sounding story of illegal immigrant Shaka (Rodney), who accepts a lucrative contract to assassinate the alleged founding member of the...
MOVIES
IndieWire

Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos Says ‘I Screwed Up’ but Doubles Down on Dave Chappelle Defense

Netflix has been a lightning rod for controversy in the weeks since Dave Chappelle’s latest comedy special premiered on the platform, but Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos is standing by the project, which has been widely criticized for Chappelle’s jokes about the transgender community. Sarandos told The Hollywood Reporter in an interview on Tuesday evening that though Chappelle’s special was in line with Netflix’s stance on “artistic expression,” he believed that he had poorly responded to the controversy in internal communications with Netflix staff. The interview occurred after several weeks of controversy surrounding the Chappelle special, which has been criticized by organizations...
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Louis Leterrier
Person
Laurent Lafitte
Person
Madame Claude
Person
Omar Sy
Person
Alexandre Aja
Erie Times-News

Netflix film starring Christian Bale seeks extras for Pittsburgh filming

PITTSBURGH — A Netflix feature film starring Oscar-winner Christian Bale ("The Dark Knight," "The Fighter") and Harry Melling ("The Queen’s Gambit") seeks paid extras for filming to take place in Pittsburgh. The film will be directed by Scott Cooper ("Crazy Heart), who worked with Bale on "Out of the Furnace,"...
PITTSBURGH, PA
FOXBusiness

Rose McGowan rails against Netflix employees for protesting Dave Chappelle's special: 'Fake activism'

Rose McGowan is weighing in on the ongoing controversy surrounding Netflix and Dave Chappelle's latest comedy special. The former "Charmed" actress took to Twitter on Thursday to criticize the streamer's "whiny" staffers who have spoken out against "The Closer," which saw the comedian make remarks that some viewed as offensive to the transgender community.
TV & VIDEOS
tucsonpost.com

Lena Waithe signs multi-project podcast deal with Audible

Washington [US], October 8 (ANI): Emmy-winning actor, writer and producer Lena Waithe is diving into audio programming in a new partnership with Audible. As per Variety, Audible, Amazon's premium audio storytelling service, announced a multi-project development deal with Hillman Grad Productions, founded by Waithe and Rishi Rajani. The first original...
TV & VIDEOS
The Guardian

Thief inspired by French Netflix show Lupin robs oratory near Milan

A man told police he was mimicking the style of the suave master thief in the French TV series Lupin when he attempted to rob the bar of a church oratory in northern Italy. Donning a leather jacket, similar to the one worn by the protagonist of the Netflix show, the 21-year-old, who has not been named, said he waited for the church bells to ring so as to muffle the sound of him smashing through the glass door of the oratory’s bar on Saturday night.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Multi#French#Cesar#Friendzone
The Hollywood Reporter

Music Box Films Takes U.S. Rights to ‘Lost Illusions’

Music Box Films has picked up US rights to Lost Illusions (Illusions Perdues), Xavier Giannoli’s adaptation of the classic Honoré de Balzac comedic novel starring Summer of ’85 actor Benjamin Voisin. Cécile de France (The French Dispatch), Xavier Dolan (I Killed My Mother), Vincent Lacoste (Sorry Angel) and Gérard Depardieu co-star. Lost Illusions premiered in competition at the Venice Film Festival this year. It will have its North American premiere as the closing film at Hollywood’s Colcoa French Film Festival on Sunday, Nov. 7. The film will have its French bow on Oct. 20. Music Box is planning a theatrical release followed...
MOVIES
Variety

‘John Wick’ Starz Prequel Series ‘The Continental’ Adds Five to Cast, Including ‘Vida’ Alum Mishel Prada

The “John Wick” prequel series at Starz, “The Continental,” is rounding out its main cast with five new additions. Mishel Prada (“Vida”) will play KD; Hubert Point Du-Jour (“Blindspot,” “Madame Secretary”) will play Miles; Jessica Allain (“The Laundromat,” “Thriller”) has been cast as Lou; Nhung Kate (“Swapping Fate,” “The Better Man”) has been cast as Yen; and Ben Robson (“Animal Kingdom,” “Vikings”) has been cast as Frankie. The five join previously announced series lead Colin Woodell as well as cast member Mel Gibson. “The Continental” will explore the origin behind the titular hotel-for-assassins through the eyes and actions of Winston Scott (Woodell), who...
TV & VIDEOS
The Hollywood Reporter

Netflix’s ‘Inside Job’: TV Review

Maybe it’s just the amount of time I spend watching TV news or extended HBO documentaries — three docs built around footage from the Jan. 6 attempted insurrection and we haven’t even hit the one-year anniversary — but I’ve reached the point where even a casual mention of the “Deep State” causes me to wince. It’s the sort of generally meaningless conspiracy theorizing that might have gotten you laughed out of a serious room five years ago, but has now been used as a justification for real-world violence and social unrest. In Netflix’s new animated comedy Inside Job, the Deep State...
TV SERIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Ted Sarandos: “I Screwed Up” With Chappelle Memos But “My Stance Hasn’t Changed” on Netflix Special

Netflix co-CEO Ted Sarandos apologized for his communications to staff about Dave Chappelle’s latest comedy special The Closer, noting that he “screwed up” and should have acknowledged that his employees were “in pain” by the streaming giant’s decision to air the special. Speaking with The Hollywood Reporter by phone on Tuesday evening ahead of staffers’ planned walkout and rally on Wednesday, Sarandos asserted that Chappelle’s special was in line with the company’s stance toward “artistic expression” and said he didn’t believe it would be “appropriate” to add any disclaimer about harmful content ahead of the special. (The below interview has been lightly edited...
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
France
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Celebrities
The Hollywood Reporter

Pablo Schreiber Joins Hulu’s ‘Candy’ Limited Series

Hulu’s limited series Candy, about an infamous 1980 murder case in Texas, has added Pablo Schreiber to its cast. Schreiber (Orange Is the New Black, Paramount+’s Halo) will join Jessica Biel (who took over the title role from Elisabeth Moss) and Melanie Lynskey in the cast of the true-crime drama. He’ll play Alan Gore, a Silicon Prairie engineer, husband and father whose wife Betty (Lynskey) is mysteriously killed with an ax in their home. Biel is playing Candy Montgomery, a woman who had a a loving husband with a good job, a daughter and a son, a nice house in the brand...
MOVIES
GoldDerby

New on Netflix for November 2021

November 2021 already looks like the biggest month of the year for Netflix. The streaming platform will debut a number of new movies and television shows, including highly-anticipated awards contenders like “The Harder They Fall,” “Passing,” “tick, tick… BOOM!” and “Bruised,” plus the blockbuster “Red Notice” with Gal Gadot, Ryan Reynolds, and Dwayne Johnson. Beyond those original movies, Netflix is also set to premiere a handful of highly anticipated series, such as “Cowboy Bebop” with John Chu, “True Story” with Kevin Hart and Wesley Snipes, and a new season of “Big Mouth.” If reality television is what you want, the...
TV & VIDEOS
The Hollywood Reporter

Charlie Cox Calls Speculative Daredevil Return a Double-Edged Sword

Charlie Cox knows Marvel fans want him back as Daredevil in some fashion — but he advises caution. During a recent interview with Jessica Shaw on SiriusXM, the actor said there’s been a lot of speculation among fans about whether he will reprise the role of the blind superhero post the beloved Netflix series. And he admits playing Matt Murdock, aka Daredevil, once more is not an unattractive thought. “What happens in the comics is a writer and an artist will team up for a run of a comic, so they’ll do 10 issues, 20 issues,” Cox said. “If there was an...
BEAUTY & FASHION
The Hollywood Reporter

TikTok’s North Star Boys Sign With WME (Exclusive)

North Star Boys, the TikTok collective founded by Oliver and Sebastian Moy, have signed with WME for representation in all areas. The group of nine creators — Tyler and Kane Bray, Ryan Nguyen, Darren Liang, Bae Merola, Regie Macalino, Justin Phan and the Moys — formed this year and launched a content house in August. As of Wednesday, the North Star Boys have 4.2 million followers on TikTok, while their most viewed video has more than 43 million views. The collective of Asian American creators also has a YouTube channel where the nine can be seen participating in challenges, including a recent video based off of the games featured in Netflix’s hit series Squid Game. WME is continuing to expand its representation of TikTok talent, with recent signings including creators Sissy Sheridan, William White and Sheena Melwani. Those creators join a digital roster that also includes Addison Rae, Chase Hudson and Taylor Cassidy. The North Star Boys continue to be managed by Charles Morris of House 17 and Tyler Bray.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Aquaman: King of Atlantis’ Team on Their “Out-There” Ideas

For Aquaman, it’s not easy being king. The new HBO Max series Aquaman: King of Atlantis is gearing up to unveil its second of three installments, with Thursday’s episode picking up after Aquaman (Coopers Andrews) and Mera (Gillian Jacobs) return home only to see that time has moved much faster than they realized, leaving Ocean Master (Dana Snyder) plenty of time to steal the throne. The Hollywood Reporter has an early look at the episode, which hails from showrunners Marly Halpern-Graser and Victor Courtright. “Digging into the old comics, that world is so full of variety,” Courtright says of the inspiration behind playing...
TV SERIES
Variety

Penelope Cruz-Antonio Banderas Starrer ‘Official Competition’ Scooped by IFC Films (EXCLUSIVE)

IFC Films has acquired U.S. rights to “Official Competition,” Mariano Cohn and Gastón Duprat’s colorful film with Penélope Cruz and Antonio Banderas. Represented in international markets by Protagonist, the film world premiered at Venice in competition and earned unanimous praise. Written by Cohn and Duprat, the movie stars José Luis Gómez as an octogenarian millionaire pharmaceutical tycoon who decides to finance a great work of cinema after surveying his legacy and finding it lacking in prestige. He purchases the rights to a Nobel Prize–winning novel about sibling rivalry and entrusts the property to enigmatic auteur Lola Cuevas (Cruz). A visionary conceptualist with...
MOVIES
Variety

U.S., Spain-Based 34T Snags Sci-Fi Romcom ‘Queen of Lizards’ From Top Spanish Outfit Aquí y Allí (EXCLUSIVE)

Based out of the U.S. and Spain, 34T Sales has taken international rights to surrealist romcom “The Queen of Lizards,” directed by Nando Martínez and Juan González, who go by the name of Burnin’ Percebes. The feature is produced by Pedro Hernández at Madrid-based Aquí y Allí Films which first caught notice with “Here and There,” the debut feature of Antonio Méndez Esparza, which won Cannes Critics’ Week Grand Prize in 2012. Carlos Vermut’s “Magical Girl” scooped San Sebastian’s Golden Shell in 2016, while another Aqua y all production, Méndez Esparza’s “Life and Nothing More,” was proclaimed an “essential film2 of...
MOVIES
Grazia

The Best New Christmas Films To Stream On Netflix This Year

Christmas lovers, rejoice! It’s finally that time of year — Netflix has released its line-up of all the new Christmas films that will be on the streaming platform this year. And while it might seem a bit early to some (cough, Scrooge, cough), there's a chill in the air and a little preemptive Christmas cheer won't hurt anyone.
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

The Hollywood Reporter

Los Angeles, CA
12K+
Followers
5K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hollywood Reporter is the premier destination & most widely trusted resource for entertainment news, reviews, videos & more.

 https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy