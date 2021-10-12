CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Safety

Australian teenagers charged with killing 14 kangaroos on rampage that left only a single joey survivor

By Shweta Sharma
The Independent
The Independent
 8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TG5b2_0cOUw7th00

Two Australian teenagers have been charged with the slaughter of 14 kangaroos in a coastal town south of Sydney over the weekend.

The bodies of a dozen adult kangaroos and two joeys were found on two different roads at Batemans Bay on Saturday by locals, who alerted the police.

The rampage left a third baby kangaroo injured, which was found by a local resident the next day.

WIRES Australian Wildlife Rescue Organisation said they have fostered the "single surviving joey” and named it “Hope”.

The group expressed shock over the killings, saying, “This has left an indelible mark on our dedicated volunteers and local residents.”

“A single surviving joey was located nearby on Saturday morning by a member of the public. She has been aptly nicknamed ‘Hope’ and is now in care with local WIRES member Shelley. We will continue to update you on Hope’s progress,” the group said in a tweet.

New South Wales Police said they found five adult kangaroos and a joey dead on Blairs Road and Sandy Place and seven more bodies of adult kangaroos and a joey in the Maloneys Beach area.

Two 17-year-olds were arrested on Monday by NSW police for the alleged mass killing of over a dozen kangaroos. The two have been charged with recklessly beating and killing the animals and will appear in court next month.

The police told the BBC that the kangaroos were hit by a car, but did not reveal the motive behind the killings.

The two teenagers face a potential prison term of five years and a fine of A$22,000 (£12,000) if convicted of animal cruelty.

Comments / 0

Related
International Business Times

4-Year-Old Child Chokes To Death On Alcohol, Grandfather Dies Of Shock

A 4-year-old child in India died after mistakenly drinking alcohol, thinking it to be fruit juice, following which his grandfather suffered a fatal cardiac arrest due to the shock. The incident took place in the southern state of Tamil Nadu on Friday. Authorities said the child choked to death after...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kangaroos#Rampage#Mass Killing#Australian#Nsw
KTRE

2 arrested, facing charges in theft of Amarillo man’s kangaroo

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Two people have been arrested and are facing charges related to the theft of an Amarillo man’s kangaroo, said owner Rick Looby. Christopher Potts and Megan Sandefer were booked into the Randall County Jail on charges of theft of property worth more than $2,500. The kangaroo’s...
AMARILLO, TX
The Independent

Two young Australians ‘miraculously’ survive for days lost in Outback without water

Police have said it is an “absolute miracle” that two people have been found alive in the Australian Outback after going missing for days without water. The friends, identified as 14-year-old Mahesh Patrick and 21-year-old Shaun Emitja, were reported missing in the Arlparra and Harts Range last Tuesday.They failed to return to the remote community of Hermannsburg, following a visit to the range last weekend.Mahesh had trekked for about 35km before he was found on Friday, while his companion was found at around 9.45pm the next night, reported ABC News.The pair had gone to attend a sports carnival in the...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
BBC
Place
Sydney
Country
Australia
BOCANEWSNOW

Boca Raton Woman Allegedly Tells Cop “That’s How I Normally Smell,” Charged With DUI

Kimberly Friend, According To Police, Refuses Breath Test, Says “You’re Going To Arrest Me For A .13.” BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com DELRAY BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2021 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Boca Raton resident Kimberly Friend allegedly told a Delray Beach Police officer that, “you don’t know that I’m drunk,” and “that’s how […] The article Boca Raton Woman Allegedly Tells Cop “That’s How I Normally Smell,” Charged With DUI appeared first on BocaNewsNow.com.
BOCA RATON, FL
International Business Times

Doctor Forced Nurse To Kneel Before His Dog, Sentenced To 2 Years In Prison

A doctor in Egypt has ended up behind bars for ordering a nurse to kneel before his dog. The video of the incident, which showed the male nurse also being forced to salute the animal, had gone viral last month. An Egyptian court Saturday sentenced the doctor, identified as Dr Amr Khairi, and two other hospital workers to two years in prison. They have also been ordered to pay a fine of 100,000 Egyptian pounds (about $6,300) each, reported The National News.
ANIMALS
CrimeOnline

Alleged Killer Nurse Accused of Murdering 8 Newborns, Attempted Murder of 10 More Says She’s Not Guilty

A former neonatal nurse has pleaded not guilty in connection to the murders and attempted murders of numerous newborns in a neonatal unit. As CrimeOnline previously reported, Lucy Letby, 30, was initially arrested in 2018 for the deaths of babies at Countess of Chester Hospital in Chester, England. Letby is accused of killing eight babies and attempting to kill 10 more infants while working at the hospital.
PUBLIC SAFETY
San Angelo LIVE!

WARNING: GRAPHIC Photo – Woman's Gruesome Train Injury

LAREDO, TX – Laredo Sector Border Patrol agents rescued an illegal alien with a severe injury as a result of using grain hopper railcars to travel into the United States. During the early morning of September 30, agents assigned to the Laredo South Station acted on a report of a female illegal immigrant suffering from leg injuries by the railroad tracks in south Laredo.  Agents discovered a woman illegally in the United States, later identified as a Guatemalan national, with leg injuries sustained while traveling with relatives on the trains.  Agents quickly requested Emergency Medical…
LAREDO, TX
truecrimedaily

Michigan parents charged after 15-month-old found dead, 'covered head to toe in bruises'

FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich. (TCD) -- A 31-year-old man and a 30-year-old woman were arrested this week after their 15-month-old child was found dead in a motel room. WJBK-TV reports Farmington Hills Police were dispatched at approximately 5:30 p.m. Sunday to the Motel 6 on Grand River and 10 Mile to conduct a welfare check on a child. When officers arrived, they reportedly discovered the toddler dead. The child reportedly exhibited signs of trauma.
MICHIGAN STATE
Lawrence Post

Two sisters open their mother’s casket to find a stranger dressed up in their mother’s clothes

Two sisters were already in a state of grief as they were reeling from the loss of their beloved mother. But they found their heartache compounded when they could not even tell where their mother’s body was for a while because of a horrible mixup. The two sisters arrived at the funeral home for their mother’s viewing on September 7, 2021. However, when they opened their mother’s casket, they could not even recognize the dead body inside.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
The Independent

The Independent

297K+
Followers
122K+
Post
149M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy