S.Korean stocks, won weaken on inflation fears; bond yields jump after c.bank meet

* KOSPI falls, foreigners net sellers

* Korean won weakens against U.S. dollar

* South Korea benchmark bond yield rises

* For the midday report, please click

SEOUL, Oct 12 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

** South Korean shares tumbled on Tuesday and the won hit its lowest in nearly 15 months as soaring oil prices stoked inflation worries, while the benchmark bond yield rose after the Bank of Korea signalled further tightening as early as November.

** The KOSPI closed down 39.92 points, or 1.35%, at 2,916.38, after having fallen as much as 1.85% earlier in the session. The country’s financial markets were closed on Monday for a public holiday.

** Leading declines on the benchmark were tech giants, with Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix dropping 3.50% and 2.66%, respectively.

** Other heavyweights such as platform companies Naver and Kakao fell 4.25% and 3.40%, respectively.

** Global risk appetite dampened after oil prices extended gains into a fourth day amid a rebound in demand that is contributing to energy shortages in major economies.

** Investors are now focused on inflation and retail sales numbers this week.

** Foreigners were net sellers of 821.2 billion won ($684.79 million) worth of shares on the main board.

** The won ended at 1,198.8 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform, 0.35% lower than its previous close.

** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,199.1 per dollar, down 0.3% from the previous day, while in non-deliverable forward trading the one-month contract was quoted at 1,199.5.

** At home, the Bank of Korea kept interest rates steady after a rate hike in August, but flagged further tightening could come as soon as November to curb rising inflation and household debt.

** Following the central bank press conference, December futures on three-year treasury bonds fell 0.41 points to 108.64.

** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield rose by 13.0 basis points to 1.822%, while the benchmark 10-year yield rose by 8.3 basis points to 2.445%.