Premier League

Report: Liverpool Set To Blow Barcelona Out Of Water For Franck Kessié

By Neil Conner
LFCTransferRoom
LFCTransferRoom
 9 days ago

Reports are suggesting that Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool are keen on AC Milan's Franck Kessié and are preparing a deal far superior to the one that Barcelona will offer the player.

Spanish publication Elnacional are reporting that Liverpool are preparing a generous financial package for the player who is out of contract at the end of the season.

It looks as though the Ivory Coast international will not sign a new deal at the San Siro and hence will be heavily sought after in the summer of 2022.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JXcwE_0cOUupHU00
(Photo by IPA/Sipa USA)

Kessié's performances for the Rossoneri have been impressive and his 13 league goals in 37 appearances helped fire them back into the Champions League where they were drawn alongside Liverpool in Group B.

At Anfield on matchday one, the 24 year old had a tough time early on but improved to help bring Milan back into the game they eventually lost 3-2.

The report suggests that Barcelona are not in a position to offer anything like what Liverpool can for the midfielder due to the current financial issues at the Catalan club.

It is unlikely however that Liverpool and Barcelona will be the only clubs interested when the player who has a growing reputation across Europe becomes available on a free transfer.

LFCTR Verdict

A free agent and a player still relatively young with a good record like Kessié's will always interest a lot of big clubs across Europe.

It's likely therefore that Liverpool will be keeping tabs on his progress as they look to replace Gini Wijnaldum who left for PSG in the summer.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Community Policy