The Ohio High School Athletic Association, in conjunction with Local District Athletic Boards, held the tournament draws for Boys Soccer, Girls Soccer, and Volleyball Today. Our Girls Soccer team will open OHSAA tournament play on 10/19/21 at 6p against Bedford. The game will be played at the Amherst Soccer Complex. All tickets will be sold online through the OHSAA website at https://www.ohsaa.org/tickets. Tickets will be available for presale for $8.00 per ticket until 3 hours prior to the start of the game. At that Point, the cost will increase to $10.00 per ticket.

SOCCER ・ 11 DAYS AGO