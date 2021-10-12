CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Agriculture

Humans have been using tobacco for 12,300 years, new discovery shows

By Anuj Pant
The Independent
The Independent
 9 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QRaJg_0cOUuGpP00

Humans began using tobacco at least 12,300 years ago, shows new evidence gathered by scientists from the interiors of north America .

Four charred seeds of a wild tobacco plant were found in the remnants of a hearth built by the early inhabitants in Utah ’s Great Salt Lake desert, according to a study published on Monday in the journal Nature Human Behaviour .

The species of tobacco found was of the wild variety Nicotiana attenuate , that still grows in the area today.

“This species was never domesticated but is used by indigenous people in the region to this day,” archaeologist Daron Duke of the Far Western Anthropological Research Group in Nevada, the study’s lead author, told Reuters.

The earliest known use of tobacco before this discovery dated back to 3,300 years, when nicotine residue was found in a smoking pipe from Alabama .

Nomadic hunter-gatherers were the ones who discovered tobacco at the Utah site, and they may have either smoked it or sucked wads of the plant’s fibre to stimulate themselves from the nicotine.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cEZYk_0cOUuGpP00

“The data confirm that wild tobacco was available in the continental interior during the Pleistocene [Epoch that began about 2.6 million years ago and ended around 11,700 years ago] and support the conclusion that its intoxicant properties were soon recognised by people upon their arrival,” the study said.

This new finding makes it clear that studying tobacco as just a domestic crop needs a reevaluation.

“The find re-calibrates research on tobacco as a domesticate, putting some 8,000 to 10,000 years of human use before the great efflorescence of agriculture in North America and the domestication of N tabacum and N rustica at some point alongside a host of food crops,” explained the study.

This early use of tobacco holds significance because it showed the plant was not just one used for agricultural purposes but could have played a part in shaping ancient civilisations.

“We surmise that tobacco must have figured into the ecological knowledge base of those who settled the interior of the North American continent, some 13,000-plus years ago,” said Dr Duke.

The area where the hearth was discovered is now a dry lakebed in northern Utah. At the time, the area was part of vast marshlands that had a chilly climate.

The site was labelled Wishbone by the researchers because of the duck wishbones found in the hearth.

The hunter-gatherers at this site used artifacts, including sharp cutting tools and spear tips made of volcanic glass called obsidian, used to hunt large mammals, said Reuters, citing the research.

Blood on the spear tips matched that of mastodons, ancient creatures that inhabited north and central America, until the waning days of the last Ice Age.

The campers were “highly mobile” people because they moved hundreds of kilometres annually, Dr Duke told tech news website Gizmodo in an email.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0AerIZ_0cOUuGpP00

“The nearest natural habitat for the species of tobacco found at the Wishbone site is 13 km [8 miles] away, but for these people, they may well have collected it elsewhere/farther away and had it as part of their transportable kit,” he said.

The domestication of tobacco began in earnest thousands of years later in different parts of the US, according to Dr Duke.

“Tobacco’s early use lends to the interpretation that there is nothing inevitable about domestication,” said the study.

This implies that tobacco was a plant used for socio-economic purposes, rather than for any others.

“Although not a food plant, tobacco’s long heritage with humans, entailing both use and abuse, represents one view from the sociocultural side of a broader plant intensification process that manifested itself differently according to local socioeconomic incentives and pressures,” the study said.

Tobacco use later spread widely and is now responsible for a public health crisis , with more than eight million annual tobacco-related deaths being reported worldwide, according to the World Health Organisation.

Comments / 0

Related
deseret.com

Some people might be genetically resistant to COVID-19, new study says

Can you be genetically resistant to the novel coronavirus? A new paper suggests it is possible people might have the power to fight off COVID-19 because of their genetics. Researchers said in the paper — published in the medical journal Nature Immunology — there might be people who are resistant to the SARS-CoV-2 virus, which causes COVID-19.
SCIENCE
Science Focus

Early humans in Israel used modern fishing tools 12,000 years ago

Ancient humans in the Middle East used sophisticated fishing tools at least 12,000 years ago, a study has found. Ancient fishing is hard to study, since many of the materials used, such as plant fibres and wood, were perishable. However, one of the largest ever collections of early fishing technology allowed the researchers an insight into the techniques that were used.
MIDDLE EAST
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Nevada State
State
Alabama State
State
Utah State
Smithonian

New Research Suggests Human-Like Footprints in Crete Date to 6.05 Million Years Ago

The oldest known human-like footprints may be even older than previously believed, reports Jacinta Bowler for Science Alert. New research suggests the controversial fossilized imprints, found on the Greek island of Crete in 2002, are around 6.05 million years old. Originally dated to 5.7 million years ago, the 50 footprints...
SCIENCE
MedicalXpress

New study provides robust evidence that COVID-19 is a seasonal infection

A new study led by the Barcelona Institute for Global Health (ISGlobal) provides robust evidence that COVID-19 is a seasonal infection linked to low temperatures and humidity, much like seasonal influenza. The results, published in Nature Computational Science, also support the considerable contribution of airborne SARS-CoV-2 transmission and the need to shift to measures that promote "air hygiene."
SCIENCE
New Scientist

Ancient seeds reveal we began using tobacco at least 12,300 years ago

Seeds discovered at an ancient campsite in Nevada indicate people have been using tobacco for at least 12,300 years, which is far longer than previously thought. Tobacco plants are native to North America, and humans are thought to have reached the continent around 20,000 to 16,000 years ago. “This suggests that people learned the intoxicant properties of tobacco relatively early in their time here rather than only with domestication and agriculture thousands of years later,” says Daron Duke at the …
AGRICULTURE
ScienceAlert

Breakthrough Discovery Shows Vikings Were Active in North America 1,000 Years Ago

New archaeological evidence has allowed scientists to refine the timeline for the Viking presence in North America. Pieces of wood scarred with cut marks have been precisely dated to the year 1021 CE – exactly 1,000 years ago – and the metal tools that made those marks were not produced by the indigenous population, according to a team of archaeologists led by the University of Groningen in the Netherlands. Vikings, however, did make and use metal tools, and were known to have settled at the archaeological site of L'Anse aux Meadows, where the wood was found. This is the earliest and most accurate...
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nature Human Behaviour#Early Humans#Tobacco#Ice Age#Nicotiana#Reuters
SlashGear

Evidence suggests humans were burning tobacco 12,000 years ago

Researchers have discovered evidence that ancient North American people were using tobacco as far as 12,000 to 12,500 years ago. The first evidence of tobacco use is much older than evidence suggesting tobacco was burned in pipes dating to 9000 years ago. New evidence is the oldest direct evidence of tobacco use discovered anywhere in the world.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Burnt seeds show use of tobacco goes back 12,000 years

Signs that Stone Age hunter-gatherers chewed or smoked the plant have been discovered among the remains of an ancient fire. You have full access to this article via your institution. Archaeologists have uncovered evidence that hunter-gatherers in North America were using tobacco around 12,300 years ago — 9,000 years earlier...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Daily Mail

Humans were using tobacco 12,300 years ago! Charred seeds discovered in an ancient fireplace in Utah indicate our ancestors started using the plant 9,000 years earlier than previously thought

The discovery of four charred seeds in an ancient fireplace in Utah has revealed that humans were using tobacco 12,300 years ago — 9,000 years earlier than thought. Experts led from the Far Western Anthropological Research Group found the seeds while excavating a hunter–gatherer camp, 'Wishbone', in the Great Salt Lake Desert.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Earliest evidence for human use of tobacco in the Pleistocene Americas

Current archaeological research on cultigens emphasizes the protracted and intimate human interactions with wild species that defined paths to domestication and, with certain plants, profoundly impacted humanity. Tobacco arguably has had more impact on global patterns in history than any other psychoactive substance, but how deep its cultural ties extend has been widely debated. Excavations at the Wishbone site, directed at the hearth-side activities of the early inhabitants of North America's desert west, have uncovered evidence for human tobacco use approximately 12,300 years ago, 9,000 years earlier than previously documented. Here we detail the preservation context of the site, discuss its cultural affiliation and suggest ways that the tobacco may have been used. The find has implications for our understanding of deep-time human use of intoxicants and its sociocultural intersection with food crop domestication.
SCIENCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Desert
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Science
heritagedaily.com

Earliest known use of tobacco revealed

Archaeological evidence indicates that humans first started using tobacco around 12,300 years ago. Tobacco is the common name of several plants in the Nicotiana genus of the Solanaceae family. The intoxicant plant has had an important role in the traditions of many Indigenous North American groups, with previous evidence suggesting...
SCIENCE
Inverse

Tobacco use goes back much further into human history than we thought, study shows

Slashing into your inboxes (or your browser), I’m Nick Lucchesi, filing this dispatch on a Tuesday evening, and wondering if I should be as enthusiastic about the new Scream movie as I was for the original (the first time I ever saw a film twice in theaters!). To be fair, our writers say it “succeeds with flying colors” in its attempt to connect this new one to the franchise that first splattered onto the big screen in 1996.
PFIZER
Bolivar Commercial

Scientists find evidence of tobacco use 12,300 years ago, the oldest known

Scientists have discovered evidence of a milestone in human culture, the oldest known use of tobacco, in the remains of a fireplace built by ancient inhabitants of the interior of North America some ago .13 years, in the Great Salt Lake desert, in Utah (western United States). The researchers found...
AGRICULTURE
ScienceAlert

Over 99.9% of Studies Agree: Humans Have Caused Climate Change on Earth

If you're wondering just how much scientific consensus there is that humans have caused the climate of our planet to change, we can now put a number on it: 99.9 percent. That doesn't leave much room for doubt. To get to that figure, researchers looked in detail at a total of 3,000 peer-reviewed studies randomly selected from a list of 88,125 climate related papers published since 2012, finding that just four of them expressed any doubt that human activity is leading to shifts in Earth's climate. The last time a similar study was done, looking at papers published between 1991 and 2012,...
SCIENCE
AFP

Samples from China mission show Moon 'active' more recently than thought

The first lunar rocks brought back to Earth in decades show the Moon was volcanically active more recently than previously thought, Chinese scientists said Tuesday. Previous moon rocks brought back by US and Soviet missions showed evidence of lunar activity up to 2.8 billion years ago, but left a gap in scientists' knowledge about the more recent history of Earth's natural satellite as they were from older parts of the lunar surface.
ASTRONOMY
Effingham Radio

Fossil Shows Humans Had Dogs 12K Years Ago

Scientists say domesticated dogs may have been around in the Americas for the last 12-thousand years. A recently discovered jaw bone in Costa Rica, originally thought to belong to a coyote, is believed to be from the Late Pleistocene [[ ply-STO-scene ]] period. That’s why researcher Guillermo Vargas couldn’t believe the fossilized jaw bone belonged to a coyote. An analysis shows the bone actually belonged to a domesticated dog some 12-thousand years ago.
WILDLIFE
The Independent

The Independent

298K+
Followers
122K+
Post
149M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy