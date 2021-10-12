CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Covid-19: Ethnic minority deaths were ‘unacceptably high’ during pandemic, MPs say

By Nadine White
The Independent
The Independent
 9 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0oba89_0cOUtgcO00

A damning report from MPs has slammed the “unacceptably high” death rates among people from Black, Asian and minority ethnic communities that occurred during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The study, from the cross-party Science and Technology Committee and the Health and Social Care Committee, said serious errors and delays, including on testing, care homes and the timing of the first lockdown, have cost lives during the virus outbreak.

The pandemic exacerbated existing social, economic and health inequalities among ethnic minority communities, the MPs said.

Moreover the study, which assesses the government’s initial response to theâ€¯pandemic, found that higher incidence of Covid among minority these groups may have resulted from higher exposure to the virus “rather than—or as well as—higher comorbidities” linked to poor outcomes for virus including cardiovascular diseases, high blood pressure and diabetes.

In fact, Professor Iain Bell - Deputy National Statistician at the Office for National Statistics (ONS) - told the inquiry that once socio-economic factors such as deprivation had been accounted for in their models, pre-existing health conditions “did not explain much”.

The report further concluded that the UK’s preparation for a pandemic was far too focused on flu and both scientists and ministers waited too long to push through lockdown measures in early 2020 which would have saved lives.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GdM3l_0cOUtgcO00

In May 2020, analysis by The Health Foundation found that after adjusting for age, people of Black ethnicity were four times more at risk of Covid-19 related death than those of white ethnicity.

The most recently updated figures show that, in England, the rate of these deaths among men of Black African ethnic backgrounds was 3.7 times higher than among men of white ethnicity while the rate in women was 2.6 times greater.

Among people of Bangladeshi, Black Caribbean or Pakistani ethnic background the rate of Covid-19 related deaths were greater.

Written evidence to the inquiry was also critical of the Government’s efforts to engage and communicate with people from minority ethnic groups.

This comes after a number of experts and equality groups accused the Government of failing to protect high-risk ethnic minority groups during the pandemic while rates of vaccine hesitancy continue to grow among parts of these communities.

“It’s almost a quadruple whammy - minority ethnic communities are more overexposed because of their circumstances, less protected in that they’re less likely to take up the vaccine because their fears and concerns are not being robustly addressed, then we’ve got higher infection rates and few mitigations,” Dr Zubaida Haque, a member of Independent SAGE, told The Independent.

In June 2020, the Equalities and Human Rights Commission launched an inquiry into the impact of coronavirus on ethnic minorities.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MSxvD_0cOUtgcO00

Moving forward, the inquiry recommends that the Government “ensures its ‘levelling up’ agenda includes specific policies to reduce health inequalities, with a particular focus on ensuring that certain groups, including people from Black, Asian and minority ethnic backgrounds, do not continue to face unequal health outcomes”.

NHS staff from Black, Asian and minority ethnic backgrounds “should be included in emergency planning and decision-making structures”, MPs also added, citing evidence of how these healthcare practitioners have been disproportionately affected by Covid-19.

“Staff from Black, Asian and minority ethnic backgrounds are crucial to the NHS and care sectors, making up over one-fifth of the workforce and it is notable that the first ten NHS staff to die from covid-19 were from Black, Asian and minority ethnic backgrounds,” the report read.

In a joint statement, Tory MPs Greg Clark and Jeremy Hunt, who chair the committees, said: “The UK response has combined some big achievements with some big mistakes. It is vital to learn from both to ensure that we perform as best as we possibly can during the remainder of the pandemic and in the future.

“Our vaccine programme was boldly planned and effectively executed. Our test and trace programme took too long to become effective.

“The Government took seriously scientific advice but there should have been more challenge from all to the early UK consensus that delayed a more comprehensive lockdown when countries like South Korea showed a different approach was possible.

“In responding to an emergency, when much is unknown, it is impossible to get everything right.

“We record our gratitude to all those – NHS and care workers, scientists, officials in national and local government, workers in our public services and in private businesses and millions of volunteers – who responded to the challenge with dedication, compassion and hard work to help the whole nation at one of our darkest times.”

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Doctor, 84, with a 'religious objection' to the vaccine comes out of retirement to 'issue hundreds of dodgy Covid exemption letters to anti-vax teachers'

An elderly doctor allegedly came out of retirement to issue hundreds of fake Covid-19 exemption letters to mandatory workers trying to avoid getting vaccinated. Dr John Evans, 84, allegedly told police he had given 400 exemptions out and had another 300 pending without proper consultation with his patients. The doctor...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Anti-vaxxers serve ‘legal documents’ citing ‘Nuremberg Code’ to NHS hospital staff

Anti-vaxx protesters have filmed themselves handing bogus legal papers to staff at an Essex hospital, accusing them of “crimes against humanity” for their work tackling Covid-19. The footage shows a group of around half a dozen people at Colchester Hospital brandishing a brown envelope with “all of the evidence to prove the coronavirus is an absolute ‘plandemic’”. The term plandemic refers to a conspiracy theory that blames the Covid outbreak on the World Health Organisation, pharmaceutical companies and Bill Gates. The man, surrounded by several others who were filming the interaction on their phones, then claims Covid is “a...
PROTESTS
Kaiser Family Foundation

COVID-19 Cases and Deaths by Race/Ethnicity: Current Data and Changes Over Time

Over the course of the COVID-19 pandemic, analyses of federal, state, and local data have shown that people of color have experienced a disproportionate burden of cases and deaths. They have shown particularly large disparities in cases and deaths for Black and American Indian and Alaska Native (AIAN) people and in cases among Hispanic people compared to their White counterparts. However, some of these disparities have narrowed as the pandemic spread throughout the country and social distancing measures have eased. This analysis examines racial disparities in COVID-19 cases and deaths and how they have changed over time.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ethnic Minorities#Covid 19#Ethnicity#Ethnic Groups#Mps#Asian#The Health Foundation#Black African#Bangladeshi#Black Caribbean#Pakistani
The Independent

Serious errors and delays led to Covid deaths in UK, MPs say

A damning new report from MPs has concluded that serious errors on the part of both the government and its scientific advisors led to tens of thousands of preventable deaths from Covid-19. The cross-party study found that the government’s policy in early 2020 amounted to a pursuit of herd immunity,...
PUBLIC HEALTH
MedicalXpress

Adverse drug effects during the COVID-19 pandemic

The COVID-19 pandemic has reshaped health and medicine in ways both dramatic and subtle. Some of the less obvious shifts can only emerge from analysis of millions of pieces of data—patient records, medical notes, clinical encounter reports. Taken in isolation these data points may offer tantalizing anecdotes. Analyzed together, they...
MEDICAL SCIENCE
primenewsghana.com

Covid: UK start to pandemic worst public health failure ever, MPs say

The UK's failure to do more to stop Covid spreading early in the pandemic was one of the worst ever public health failures, a report by MPs says. The government approach - backed by its scientists - was to try to manage the situation and in effect achieve herd immunity by infection, it said.
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Virus
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
The Independent

Vaccination centres opened to children as NHS chief warns of ‘difficult winter’

NHS vaccination centres will be opened up to children during half-term the head of NHS England has announced, as she also warned not enough older people were coming forward for boosters.Amanda Pritchard, chief executive of NHS England, told MPs there would be a “big push” to get 12 to 15-year-olds vaccinated “to make the most of half-term” with families able to book jabs via the online national booking service.Giving evidence to the Commons health select committee Ms Pritchard stressed the NHS was facing “a very difficult winter” adding it was vital people did not delay coming forward for their third...
KIDS
EverydayHealth.com

COVID-19 Pandemic Blamed for Increase in Tuberculosis Deaths, Says WHO

The shifting of resources and disruption of healthcare caused by the COVID-19 pandemic is being blamed for an increase in deaths due to tuberculosis, the first in over a decade, according to a recent global report from the World Health Organization (WHO). It’s estimated that 1.5 million people died of...
PUBLIC HEALTH
foodsafetynews.com

Handwashing habits in UK, Australia changed during COVID-19 pandemic

People’s hand hygiene habits have changed for the better during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to research in the United Kingdom. The Food Standards Agency (FSA) and Ipsos Mori studied consumer hand hygiene behavior during the pandemic in England, Wales and Northern Ireland between April 2020 and January 2021. Each quarter, 2,000 adults were surveyed. A dozen people also did an app-based diary for two weeks and were interviewed.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Watauga Democrat

Female doctor share struggles of infertility during Covid-19 pandemic

CNN's Elizabeth Cohen looks at the infertility struggles female doctors are experiencing during the Covid-19 pandemic. Trusted local news has never been more important, but providing the information you need, information that can change sometimes minute-by-minute, requires a partnership with you, our readers. Please consider making a contribution today to support this vital resource that you and countless others depend on.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
The Independent

Am I alone in feeling anxious watching Covid infection rates and deaths rising?

In March 2020, many of us decided to take sensible precautions well before the government reluctantly imposed the first lockdown, to our great relief. Now, nearly two years later, the same situation is unfolding, with the NHS issuing dire warnings and calling for restrictions. With horrible predictability, the response is a reluctance on the grounds that the economy will suffer.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Covid UK map: How many cases are in your area?

Ministers are under intense pressure to trigger ‘Plan B’ Covid restrictions as cases of the virus reached their highest level in months.The latest government figures showed a further 49,139 people tested positive for coronavirus on Wednesday – almost eight times the rate in March, and a steady increase from the 43,738 recorded 24 hours earlier. On Monday, the figure stood at 49,156.Health secretary Sajid Javid held the first Covid press briefing in several weeks on Wednesday, as concerns around the rise in cases grows. The last time a minister gave such a conference was when Boris Johnson announced his...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

UK encourages booster jabs, resists new virus restrictions

Under pressure from rising infections and alarmed health experts, the British government on Wednesday urged millions of people to get booster vaccine shots but resisted calls to reimpose coronavirus restrictions such as mandatory mask-wearing.Britain is relying heavily on vaccines to keep the virus at bay during the fall and winter months. Almost 80% of people 12 and over in the U.K. have received two vaccine doses and millions are being offered a booster shot, including everyone over 50.But critics say the booster campaign is moving more slowly than the virus. The U.K. recorded almost 50,000 new infections in a...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Inside Politics: Government accused of ‘wilful negligence’ as plan B Covid restrictions ruled out

It’s only October but the dreaded winter health experts warned of appears to be already here as Covid cases, hospitalisations and deaths rise. Defying calls from NHS leaders, Sajid Javid has ruled out a move to plan B restrictions – for now at least. Elsewhere, MPs continue to call for a clampdown on social media abuse as the threat against elected officials is raised to substantial. The UK has secured a trade deal with New Zealand.
WORLD
The Independent

NHS hospital declares ‘critical incident’ as demand higher ‘than any time during pandemic’

A major hospital has declared a “critical incident” after a surge in demand saw more than 100 patients awaiting treatment in A&E and 25 ambulances queueing outside.The Royal Cornwall Hospital Treliske, in Truro said “unprecedented” pressure this week is worse “than at any point during the pandemic.”It urged “families, friends and neighbours” to collect any patients who are able to “to leave hospital sooner.”Managers at Cornwall’s main hospital raised the operating level from OPEL4 — known as a ‘black alert’ — to an ‘internal critical incident’ to allow for greater cooperation to ease the crisis.It comes as the government is...
HEALTH SERVICES
The Independent

Government rules out Covid lockdown and curbs despite NHS chiefs’ call for ‘Plan B’ restrictions

Boris Johnson’s government is ruling out another Covid lockdown or any “further restrictions” this winter, despite NHS leaders’ call for ministers to enforce “Plan B” curbs.Amid another surge in Covid cases, the NHS Confederation has urged ministers to implement the back-up strategy – including mandatory face coverings and asking people to work from home.But business secretary Kwasi Kwarteng said the government was not interested in bringing back curbs. “We don’t want to go into lockdown or further restrictions,” he told Sky News on Wednesday.Follow Covid news - live: NHS chiefs urge government to implement winter ‘plan B’The cabinet minister said discussions...
WORLD
The Independent

Sign up to The Independent’s expert panel discussing the UK maternity inequalities

Maternity services have faces substantial scrutiny in recent years looking at the safety of services and the shortages of midwives affecting departments.But one aspect of maternity care in the UK is also starting to come under scrutiny – and that is the scale of inequality for women and babies from a black or minority ethnic background.Black or Asian mothers have the highest rates of stillbirths and neonatal baby deaths and black women are four times more likely to die during pregnancy than a white woman.These findings have sparked widespread concern over the inequalities inherent within maternity services and healthcare generally.To...
U.K.
The Independent

Pupils likely to lose £16,000 in future earnings due to pandemic, report warns

Pupils are likely to lose out on £16,000 in earnings in the future due to the impact of the Covid pandemic, according to a new report.The Education Policy Institute (EPI) said more funding is needed to help young people catch-up on learning in order to avoid long-term damage to their life chances.The think-tank published research in the summer finding pupils were two to three months behind in their learning compared to pre-pandemic levels, with disadvantaged students falling even further behind.“The long-run effects of this degree of learning loss are stark,” its new report - released on Thursday - said.The think-tank...
EDUCATION
The Independent

The Independent

298K+
Followers
122K+
Post
149M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy