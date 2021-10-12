CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Visual Art

Filmmakers Hut / Pirinen Salo Oy

By Paula Pintos
ArchDaily
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleText description provided by the architects. The Filmmakers Hut is a small shingle-clad workspace on the shore of lake Porovesi in central Finland. It is the client's very own secret place of imagination, dreams, and new ideas. The hut rejects the current paradigm of nordic architecture and draws influences from...

