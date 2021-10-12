Filmmakers Hut / Pirinen Salo Oy

The seed for the horror film Lamb was planted when moviemaker Valdimir Jóhannsson and author-poet-screenwriter Sjón met up at a cafe in 2009 to discuss whether a proper film narrative could be built around a single image. They soon set out to build their spare folkloric story about a reserved farm couple (Noomi Rapace and Hilmir Snær Guðnason) raising sheep in a remote valley in Iceland. In the next decade of trying to get Lamb produced, the two co-writers maintained a steadfast faith in their original vision. It helped that they shared a love of slow, challenging cinema. “We said to the producer, once he came on, we have to agree on one thing: We will all be happy if we get 15 people to come to see this film in Reykjavík,” Sjón says. Sjón and Jóhannsson were taking trips to the cinema together for inspiration, and Jóhannsson notes, “usually the films that we loved, it was just me and Sjón and maybe three others.” In this feature, Jóhannsson and Sjón discuss their early meetings, what farmers actually do, and how wayward brother Pétur (Björn Hlynur Haraldsson) enters the farm couple’s fragile world.

