Elections

The Numbers Behind the Syracuse Mayoral Election

citrustv.com
 10 days ago

We are just a few weeks away...

www.citrustv.com

WBUR

Now do we have a race? Checking the latest polling numbers in Boston's mayoral election

This is the Radio Boston rundown for October 13. Tiziana Dearing is our host. The Supreme Court held oral arguments Wednesday involving the death sentence for convicted Boston marathon bomber Dzhokhar Tsarnaev. The government is appealing a First Circuit decision last year to overturn Tsarnaev's death sentence. Today, we got a glimpse of how the court may feel about the government's case.
BOSTON, MA
waer.org

How Can Syracuse Be More Sustainable? Mayoral Candidates Weigh In

Sustainability is a key component across city government for Syracuse’s three mayoral candidates. Incumbent Ben Walsh, Democrat Khalid Bey, and Republican Janet Burman all have their own ideas on how to make Syracuse more sustainable. A big part of Khalid Bey’s platform includes addressing the environmental racism left over from...
SYRACUSE, NY
Fremont Tribune

Wisconsin Mayor: 2020 election probe 'a mockery'

The mayors of Wisconsin's five largest and most Democratic cities were subpoenaed this week as part of a Republican-ordered investigation into the 2020 presidential election being led by a retired state Supreme Court justice.
WISCONSIN STATE
NY1

Where the NYC mayoral election stands

As Eric Adams and Curtis Sliwa hit the campaign trail in the final weeks before Election Day, NY1’s Zack Fink, Juan Manuel Benítez and Bob Hardt analyze the state of the race and weigh in on what Sliwa, the Republican nominee, needs to do to improve his chances in a heavily Democratic city.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Methow Valley News

Write-in candidate to challenge Winthrop mayor in November election

Incumbent Sally Ranzau will be the only name on the ballot for this year’s general election for Winthrop’s mayor, but that doesn’t mean she won’t have a challenger. Winthrop business owner Seth Miles recently announced that he would run as a declared write-in candidate for the position — voters will have to fill in Miles’ name to cast a vote for him.
WINTHROP, WA
cnycentral.com

Syracuse mayoral candidates to debate Wednesday night on NBC3

SYRACUSE N.Y. — CNY Central (NBC3/CBS5/CW6) will host a Leading Syracuse debate to hold the mayoral candidates accountable as the election approaches. Independent, incumbent Mayor Ben Walsh will join Democratic candidate Khalid Bey and Republican candidate Janet Burman for the hour-long event. Viewers can expect a lively discussion as CNY...
SYRACUSE, NY
Cecil Daily

Rising Sun election was easy win for mayor, commissioners

RISING SUN — Not even the turnout was a surprise in the election held Monday that returned Mayor Travis Marion and Commissioners Joe Shephard and Dave Warnick to their respective seats. Little more than a dozen of Rising Sun’s 1,713 registered voters came to the polls to participate in the...
RISING SUN, MD
urbancny.com

Before The Ballot: Syracuse Mayoral Candidate Forum

(Syracuse, NY – October 12) — Syracuse mayoral candidates running in Tuesday, November 2nd General Election will participate in a Before the Ballot Candidate Forum hosted by the Syracuse Police Accountability and Reform Coalition (SPAARC). The forum, held on Saturday, October 23, 2021, from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at the Martin Luther King School, will also be live-streamed on the National Action Network (NAAN) Syracuse Chapter Facebook page facebook.com/SyracuseNAN. Forum organizers pledge strict adherence to the most up-to-date COVID-19 safety protocols in order to protect in-person forum attendees. Mask-wearing is strongly advised.
SYRACUSE, NY
Daily Orange

Syracuse mayoral candidates debate policing, affordable housing

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter here. Incumbent Mayor Ben Walsh took the stage with Democratic candidate Khalid Bey and Republican candidate Janet Burman Wednesday night for a mayoral debate. Throughout the hour-long event hosted by Syracuse University, the candidates discussed a...
SYRACUSE, NY
waer.org

Public Safety Is A Top Priority For Syracuse Mayoral Candidates

The three candidates vying to be the next mayor of Syracuse squared off in their fourth debate Wednesday night. Among many topics, public safety was a top priority for all candidates. Violent crime has been on the rise nationwide, and all three candidates plan to tackle the issue head-on in...
SYRACUSE, NY
WGAU

Former mayor endorses challenger in Watkinsville election

Former Oconee County state Rep Bob Smith, who resigned as Mayor of Watkinsville earlier this year, is endorsing challenger Rebecca Billings in next month’s mayoral election. Billings is running to unseat Brian Brodrick, the long-time Watkinsville City Councilman who became Mayor when Smith stepped down in March. Today marks the...
WATKINSVILLE, GA
portcitydaily.com

2021 Election: Bill Saffo running for re-election as Wilmington mayor

WILMINGTON –– Long-time mayor Bill Saffo, Democrat, is running for two more years at the helm of the dais. He is the city’s longest-serving mayor with 15 consecutive years of experience, plus three as a councilman. Port City Daily has sent a questionnaire to every candidate running in municipal elections...
WILMINGTON, NC
thecoastlandtimes.com

Columbia election for mayor, aldermen on ballot for Nov. 2

Statewide, municipal elections are set for Nov. 2, 2021. In Columbia, an incorporated municipality in Tyrrell County, the seats for mayor and three aldermen are up for election. Running for mayor is incumbent James W. Cahoon. Running for alderman are incumbents Hal Fleming, Suzanne Griffin and Bryan Owens. For the...
COLUMBIA, NC

