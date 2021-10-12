The Numbers Behind the Syracuse Mayoral Election

(Syracuse, NY – October 12) — Syracuse mayoral candidates running in Tuesday, November 2nd General Election will participate in a Before the Ballot Candidate Forum hosted by the Syracuse Police Accountability and Reform Coalition (SPAARC). The forum, held on Saturday, October 23, 2021, from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at the Martin Luther King School, will also be live-streamed on the National Action Network (NAAN) Syracuse Chapter Facebook page facebook.com/SyracuseNAN. Forum organizers pledge strict adherence to the most up-to-date COVID-19 safety protocols in order to protect in-person forum attendees. Mask-wearing is strongly advised.
