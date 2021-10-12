The Numbers Behind the Syracuse Mayoral Election

Incumbent Sally Ranzau will be the only name on the ballot for this year’s general election for Winthrop’s mayor, but that doesn’t mean she won’t have a challenger. Winthrop business owner Seth Miles recently announced that he would run as a declared write-in candidate for the position — voters will have to fill in Miles’ name to cast a vote for him.

