CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Jobs

JT & Dale Talk Jobs: A remote employee's double-dip

tucson.com
 9 days ago

Dear J.T. & Dale: OK, so I hate to admit it, but I’ve actually been doing two full-time jobs during the pandemic from home and making unbelievable money. I haven’t told anyone, because I didn’t want to get in trouble. But now, one of my employers is saying we are going back to the office in spite of the delta variant. What to do if I actually want to keep doing both jobs? Do you think I can mention to my employer that I have a second position and see if I could find a way to do both? — Jude.

tucson.com

Comments / 0

Related
WDIO-TV

Amazon to allow employees to work remotely indefinitely

SEATTLE (AP) - Amazon says it will allow many tech and corporate workers to continue working remotely indefinitely as long as they can to commute to the office when necessary. The new policy was announced in a blog post. It’s a change from Amazon’s previous expectation that most employees would need to be in the office at least three days a week after offices reopen from the COVID-19 pandemic in January.
SEATTLE, WA
WFMZ-TV Online

Job fair among Dieffenbach's efforts to hire employees

TULPEHOCKEN TWP., Pa. — Dieffenbach's Potato Chips in Tulpehocken Township is looking for some additional helping hands. "We're family-owned, third generation," said Amy Finnegan, Dieffenbach's recruiter. "We are a smaller business. We have a plant here in Womelsdorf and we also have one in Bethel." The company sells its potato...
Thrive Global

Remote Workforce: A Guide To Managing Your Employees

We live in a new world, one that has gone through a pandemic and in the process been irrevocably transformed. Merely a decade or so ago, the idea of a company running successfully without a single employee within its premises would have been laughed off the table as ludicrous and yet, here we are.
SOFTWARE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Virginia State
Yakima Herald Republic

Williams-Sonoma Looks to Fill 7k Remote Jobs

A major retailer recently announced 7,000 fully remote positions ahead of the holiday season — and with a $15 minimum starting pay. Williams-Sonoma — owner of Pottery Barn, West Elm and its flagship brand stores — is looking to fill 7,000 seasonal work-from-home customer service positions between now and the end of November.
PERSONAL FINANCE
healthleadersmedia.com

How to Recruit for Remote Work Jobs

Whether you’re planning on allowing employees to be hybrid or work remotely as often as they’d like, there are tweaks that need to be made to your recruitment strategy. — This article was first published October 19, 2021, byHR Daily Advisor, a sibling publication to HealthLeaders. Are remote jobs the...
JOBS
Outsider.com

Gabby Petito Case: Blogger Discovers ‘Weird’ Detail on Brian Laundrie’s Pinterest Account

Internet sleuths have come out of the woodwork in the Gabby Petito case. Blogger Shaynah Dodge is one of them. Minnesota blogger Shaynah Dodge has been closely documenting Gabby Petito’s on her blog page with a little over 77,000 followers. Recently, she dissected Brian Laundrie’s Pinterest page and uncovered a few things that she deems as suspicious. However, there’s an account linked to his mother, Roberta Laundrie, and Gabby Petito linked to his.
PETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Freelancer#Jt Dale Talk Jobs
Daily Mail

Washington physician assistant has medical license suspended after treating Covid patients with ivermectin and 'harassing' hospitals to also use the anti-parasite drug

A Washington state-based physician assistant (PA) has had his license suspended by a medical board for treating Covid patients with the anti-parasite drug ivermectin and 'harassing' hospitals to do likewise. Scott Miller of Washougal, Washington, had his medical license suspended by the Washington Medical Commission (WMC) over allegations that his...
HEALTH SERVICES
agnetwest.com

New and Pending Changes to COVID Expectations for Employers

COVID expectations for employers could be on the horizon after recent action by the California Division of Occupational Safety and Health (Cal/OSHA). Last month, Cal/OSHA issued a proposal to replace the Emergency Temporary Standard (ETA) related to COVID-19. The ETS initially implemented in November 2020 and readopted six months later, is set to expire on January 14, 2022. While still early in the process, employers will want to pay attention to what is being proposed as a permanent standard.
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Jobs
mashed.com

The Untold Truth Of Grocery Outlet

While it may not have the cult cachet of Trader Joe's or Aldi, Grocery Outlet boasts its own unique allure of low prices and hidden gems. If you're after affordable groceries and big savings on brand name items — and are willing to be flexible when it comes to your shopping list — Grocery Outlet Bargain Market, as it's officially known, is a great place to stop.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS Denver

‘This Is A Wakeup Call’: Colorado Governor Says State Is Running Low On ICU Beds Due To COVID Cases

DENVER (CBS)– On Thursday Gov. Jared Polis announced ICU hospital beds are running low across Colorado. “Earlier this week we jumped to over 1,000 hospitalizations for COVID,” he said at his weekly COVID19 briefing. “This is a very stark reminder for anybody who thought the pandemic was over. That they could slip by without getting vaccinated, this is a wakeup call.” Currently there are just over 100 ICU beds available in the state. Scott Bookman, Director of Division of Disease Control and Public Health Response Incident Commander for COVID-19, says overwhelmed hospitals will affect everyone who needs medical care. “Surgeries are being canceled....
COLORADO STATE
journalistpr.com

There Will Be No More Stimulus Check: Latest Updates

Stimulus Check has been an incredibly emotionally supportive network for individuals of America. The drive of the American Rescue Plan has carried a feeling of monetary help to the residents of the United States. The cash got from the checks was put to a ton of utilization. The greater part of individuals was jobless because of the beginning of the pandemic. Subsequently, they depended on their lease.
ECONOMY
b969fm.com

FWCS talk ‘rolling blackout’ if teacher numbers dip

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (ADAMS) – The superintendent for Fort Wayne Community Schools says he may send kids home if more teachers have to leave the classroom because of the coronavirus. FWCS Superintendent Mark Daniel says there are not enough substitute teachers to cover for teachers who test positive for the...
FORT WAYNE, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy