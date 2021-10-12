JT & Dale Talk Jobs: A remote employee's double-dip

Dear J.T. & Dale: OK, so I hate to admit it, but I’ve actually been doing two full-time jobs during the pandemic from home and making unbelievable money. I haven’t told anyone, because I didn’t want to get in trouble. But now, one of my employers is saying we are going back to the office in spite of the delta variant. What to do if I actually want to keep doing both jobs? Do you think I can mention to my employer that I have a second position and see if I could find a way to do both? — Jude.