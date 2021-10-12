CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pfizer and Malaria Vaccines to Soon Seek Approval

citrustv.com
 10 days ago

Pfizer has officially requested FDA authorization to extend...

www.citrustv.com

CBS Denver

Colorado Health Clinics Prepare To Offer Pfizer COVID Vaccines To Younger Children

DENVER (CBS4) – The White House is preparing for the government to authorize use of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for kids ages 5 to 11. The federal plan includes delivering the vaccine to thousands of pediatric and primary care offices, as well as hundreds of community health centers and pharmacies to administer the shots to kids. Several offices in Colorado are working with the state to prepare for this. (credit: CBS) On Wednesday, White House officials said they’ve secured enough supply to vaccinate about 28 million kids. One of the health centers that will participate in administering the shot to children in Denver...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Malaria
AFP

US set to vaccinate kids aged 5-11 against Covid from November

The US is prepared to start vaccinating children aged five to 11 against Covid-19 starting next month, a move that will make 28 million more Americans eligible for shots, the White House said Wednesday. President Joe Biden's administration said it had already set aside enough supply and partnered with 25,000 sites nationwide -- including doctors' offices, hospitals, pharmacies and even schools -- in anticipation that regulators may soon authorize the Pfizer vaccine for kids. "We expect the FDA and CDC decision on Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine for children ages five through 11 in the next couple of weeks," White House Covid coordinator Jeff Zients told reporters, referring to the Food and Drug Administration and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. "We know millions of parents have been waiting for COVID-19 vaccine for kids in this age group, and should the FDA and CDC authorize the vaccine, we will be ready to get shots in arms."
The Independent

Pfizer says COVID-19 vaccine more than 90% effective in kids

Kid-size doses of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine appear safe and nearly 91% effective at preventing symptomatic infections in 5- to 11-year-olds, according to study details released Friday as the U.S. considers opening vaccinations to that age group.The shots could begin in early November — with the first children in line fully protected by Christmas — if regulators give the go-ahead.Details of Pfizer s study were posted online. The Food and Drug Administration was expected to post its independent review of the company's safety and effectiveness data later in the day.Advisers to the FDA will publicly debate the evidence next week. If...
hngn.com

FDA Recalls 2 Blood Pressure Medicines, Asks the Public To Stop Taking Them

The FDA conducted two drug recalls and urged the people to stop taking them and contact their doctors immediately. Lupin Pharmaceuticals Recall Batches of Its Tablets. Lupin Pharmaceuticals is recalling batches of Irbesartan Tablets and Irbesartan with Hydrochlorothiazide Tablets, according to the FDA. Doctors prescribe the drug to individuals with type 2 diabetes to manage hypertension, low blood pressure, and symptoms, as per MSN News.
CBS Philly

Philadelphia Health Department Expects To Receive Doses Of Children’s Pfizer Vaccine Prior To Approval From Federal Regulators

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Philadelphia Health Department expects to receive doses of the children’s Pfizer vaccine, even before it gets approval from federal regulators. The city’s COVID-19 update was streamed Wednesday morning on CBSN Philly. Dr. Cheryl Bettigole said 70% of providers of child immunizations are also authorized to give COVID vaccines. “Our understanding is that we will get initial orders of vaccines which we can pre-position with high impact providers who are able to do a lot of vaccinations and to reach populations at highest risk,” Bettigole said. The children’s COVID vaccines would also be pre-positioned in hospitals, federally qualified health centers, and other locations. If you have questions about the vaccine, including where you can receive a dose, visit our COVID vaccine guide.
myfoxzone.com

Pfizer vaccine could soon be available to children under 12

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — In just a few weeks, there’s a possibility that vaccines will be available to children under 12 years old on the First Coast. The Biden Administration announced its plans Wednesday for vaccinating ages five to 11. The administration bought 65 million pediatric doses of the Pfizer vaccine,...
WHIO Dayton

The Latest: Pfizer seeks European OK for child vaccines

BERLIN — The pharmaceutical companies Pfizer and BioNTech say they have requested that their coronavirus vaccine be licensed for children aged 5 to 11 across the European Union. If authorized, it would be the first opportunity for younger children in Europe to be get immunized against COVID-19. In a statement on Friday, Pfizer and BioNTech said they had submitted data to the European Medicines Agency, including late-stage results from a study testing their COVID-19 vaccine in more than 2,200 children aged six months to 11 years, using a lower dose than what’s normally given to adults.
University of Cincinnati News Record

‘Not too quick, not too slow’: Officials weighed how soon to implement vaccine mandate pending Pfizer approval

High-ranking officials at the University of Cincinnati (UC) expressed concerns among themselves leading up to the announcement of a university-wide COVID-19 vaccine mandate. In anticipation of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) giving full approval to the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine, administrators deliberated over whether to swiftly implement a vaccine mandate for students, faculty and staff, according to emails obtained by The News Record through a public records request.
Cleveland.com

Pfizer seeks approval of COVID-19 vaccine for kids 5-11; White House plans to buy $1 billion in rapid tests: Coronavirus update for Oct. 8, 2021

CLEVELAND, Ohio – Pfizer seeks authorization to use its COVID-19 vaccine for children 5 to 11, and the federal government plans to buy $1 billion worth of rapid, at-home COVID-19 tests. Cleveland.com is rounding up some of the most notable coronavirus news making headlines online. Here’s what you need to...
CBS News

Pfizer seeks FDA authorization of vaccine for younger children

Pfizer is looking for Food and Drug Administration authorization of its coronavirus vaccine for children ages 5 to 11. Dr. Jodie Guest, vice chair of the epidemiology department at Rollins School of Public Health at Emory University, joins Tanya Rivero on CBSN to talk about the latest on the United States' vaccination effort.
