Kate Middleton and Prince William's epic gym with £1880 joining fee revealed – see inside

Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton might be on better terms than previously believed. In a new updated version of the unauthorized biography, Meghan: A Hollywood Princess, writer Andrew Morton revealed that Markle sent Middleton a peace offering of a gold bracelet after their now infamous disagreement ahead of Markle's wedding to Prince Harry. "The spat concerning the bridesmaids' outfits now behind them, Meghan had since given Kate and her six closest friends gold bracelets designed by Californian jeweler Lisette Polny as a thank-you for their help and support," Morton wrote. "It was an elegant peace offering, both women professional enough to know that there was no gain in showing dissent or disdain."

