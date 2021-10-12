Kate Middleton and Prince William's epic gym with £1880 joining fee revealed – see inside
Kate Middleton and Prince William were previously pictured leaving the Harbour Club in Chelsea together back in 2014. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are believed to have been members of the gym at the time, although it's not known whether they still are, while the Duke's late mother Princess Diana was also a member there. The Princess of Wales was photographed leaving the facility several times, and was the first royal to give it a seal of approval.www.hellomagazine.com
