CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

How Jose Iglesias helped make the Red Sox walk-off happen

By Writers
WEEI Sports Radio
WEEI Sports Radio
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hmFOE_0cOUprwJ00

The pieces of that ninth inning - which was ultimately punctuated with Kiké Hernandez's walk-off sacrifice fly, allowing the Red Sox to advance to the American League Championship Series - were subtle.

First there was the leadoff single from Christian Vazquez ...

Then came the sacrifice bunt by Christian Arroyo ...

Next was a slow roller from pinch-hitter Travis Shaw ...

And, finally, Hernandez finished things off ...

"A lot of people were talking about the bunt, giving outs away, but we didn't need to score four runs in the ninth," said Red Sox manager Alex Cora. "We only needed to score one. Christian did a good job getting on base. Christian did a good job putting the bunt down. Travis did a good job putting the ball in play. It's something we always talk about.

"Then Kiké put the ball in the air. Old school baseball right there. Fundamental baseball, and we won the ALDS playing good fundamental baseball."

About that bunt ... Evidently, there was somewhat of a story behind it. It turns out that the guy seen cheerleading in the Red Sox' dugout, while pushing players in the laundry cart, Jose Iglesias was part of this ninth-inning equation without barely anyone realizing.

Appearing on the Red Sox Radio Network Pregame Show with Will Flemming, Arroyo explained exactly how Iglesias impacted one of the most important moments of the game.

"I truly believe that without Jose Iglesias, we might not be here," said Arroyo regarding the infielder, who isn't eligible for postseason play but has been a constant presence in the Red Sox' dugout. "Again, that is just a testament to the teammate that he is, and a person and a player. I have so much respect for the guy. He has stuck around with us this entire time. He has been basically like a player-coach right now.

"And you want to know something crazy, too? The other day in Tampa … Why I did this I have no idea … When I went to bunt with two outs and I popped out, the next inning Iggy sat down with me and said, ‘Hey, when you bunt, you move your back foot a lot.’ So I said, ‘OK.’ So I watched the video and we watched over it together. This is during the game. Granted we were winning 14-6 or 11-6 or something. We had a pretty commanding lead. I said, ‘What should I do?’ He goes, ‘Well, I have always done this. Maybe not move your back foot so much.’ I’m not going to lie, this is the honest to God truth, that at-bat I said, ‘Do not move your back foot at all. Stay in line. Get the bunt down and do what you got to do.’ As soon as I put the bunt down the only person I could think of was Jose Iglesias."

It proved to be some of the most important advice of the season.

Brought to you by Botello Lumber, your local Andersen Windows dealer. Make home your favorite place to be.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

MLB World Reacts To The J.D. Martinez News

If the Boston Red Sox are going to take down the New York Yankees in the American League Wild Card Game tonight, they’ll need to do it without star slugger J.D. Martinez. Martinez was not included on Boston’s roster for the AL Wild Card Game due to a sprained left ankle. He suffered the injury in the fifth inning of Boston’s regular-season finale on Sunday.
MLB
ClutchPoints

Brett Gardner’s 10-word message about his future with Yankees after wild-card game loss to Red Sox

The New York Yankees flamed out of the 2021 MLB postseason after getting wrecked by the Boston Red Sox in a 6-2 American League wild-card game loss at Fenway Park on Tuesday. The Yankees crashing and burning against their fiercest rival and despite a luxurious payroll only add fuel to an offseason that’s going to have them answering plenty of questions, including whether the team’s future would still include veteran outfielder Brett Gardner — at least until the end of the 2022 MLB season.
MLB
FanSided

Fans at Fenway boo Red Sox after Kyle Schwarber’s awful defensive play (Video)

Boston Red Sox fans let Kyle Schwarber have it for letting a pop-up land on the infield, and he probably had it coming. If you let Schwarber play first base long enough, something like this was bound to happen. The Sox knew this when they acquired him from the Washington Nationals, and they sure as hell didn’t trade for him because of his defensive ability.
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Travis Shaw
Person
Alex Cora
Person
Christian Arroyo
Larry Brown Sports

Red Sox fans use profane Jose Altuve chant during Game 3

Jose Altuve was targeted by Boston Red Sox fans with a profane chant during Game 3 of the ALCS at Fenway Park on Monday night. Red Sox fans could be heard chanting, “f— Altuve” during Game 3. The chants began early in the game, according to reporters in attendance. The chants continued even in the third inning after Altuve was unable to pick a throw that bounced into second while covering the bag.
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vazquez Redsox#Red Sox Podcast#Arroyo Redsox#Red Sox#Alcs#Yankees#Christian#Alds#The Red Sox
CBS Boston

Here’s The Red Sox-Astros Schedule For The ALCS

BOSTON (CBS) — The Boston Red Sox advanced to the ALCS in dramatic fashion. Now they’ll face the Houston Astros in a rematch of the 2018 American League Championship Series. Houston advanced after beating the Chicago White Sox in four games in their ALDS series, which concluded Tuesday afternoon with a 10-1 Astros win in Chicago. The Red Sox will be opening the American League Championship Series on the road, as a result of their spot in the postseason as the Wild Card team. Boston went 2-5 against Houston in the regular season. Here’s when the ALCS will be played. Game 1: Friday, Oct. 15, at Houston Game 2: Saturday, Oct. 16, at Houston Game 3: Monday, Oct. 18, at Fenway Park Game 4: Tuesday, Oct. 19, at Fenway Park Game 5 (if necessary): Wednesday, Oct. 20, at Fenway Park Game 6 (if necessary): Friday, Oct. 22, at Houston Game 7 (if necessary): Saturday, Oct. 23, at Houston
MLB
CBS Boston

5-Month Old ‘Fenway Baby’ Becomes Crowd Favorite At Red Sox Game

BOSTON (CBS) — One of the Red Sox’s youngest fans stole the show at Fenway Park on Monday night. Five-month-old Giovanni, who is now known as “Fenway Baby,” had fans cheering. Mom Kaitlyn and Dad Antonio Cali say this wasn’t baby Giovanni’s first game, but it was the most memorable so far. “When we were in the row, we had a great presence behind us, we had a great group of people behind us, they were super, super nice,” Antonio explained. “Right around the fourth, they started chanting ‘we want the baby.'” “We’re dancing and we just held him up like, ‘hey, here’s...
MLB
CBS Boston

Umpire Laz Diaz’s Missed Calls Played Far Too Prominent A Role In Red Sox’ Loss To Astros

BOSTON (CBS) — Laz Diaz made a strike call so bad on Tuesday night that he let Alex Cora come out and scream about it without ejecting the Boston manager. If only Cora and Boston knew what was to come later on in the evening. In the top of the ninth inning, with Game 4 of the ALCS between the Red Sox and Astros tied at 2-2, Nathan Eovaldi was looking to pitch out of his own jam and end his relief appearance with a curveball to pinch hitter Jason Castro. Eovaldi threw the perfect pitch, and he began his walk to...
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Boston Red Sox
MLB Teams
New York Yankees
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
WEEI Sports Radio

Zack Greinke gets just 4 outs against Red Sox

It was difficult to see this one coming. Zack Greinke, who hadn't started since Sept. 19, managed just four outs against the Red Sox, getting lifted with a runner on base and one out in the second inning of his Astros' showdown with the Red Sox at Fenway Park. Working...
MLB
bostonsbigfour.com

WATCH: Christian Vazquez walks it off in the 13th, Red Sox take a 2-1 series lead

Instant classic. Thirteen innings, well over five hours. Nick Pivetta was dynamite, Christian Vazquez continues to be one of the best clutch hitters in baseball, and the Sox have a series lead:. The Red Sox are officially fun again. In less than one week, they’ve managed to shut up every...
MLB
bostonsbigfour.com

WATCH: Red Sox walk it off again, punch ticket to ALCS

Another night, another unforgettable game at Fenway. The Boston Red Sox are heading to the American League Championship Series for the eighth time since 1999. Four of those runs ended in World Series victories. The win over the Yankees in the Wild Card game happened less than a week ago....
MLB
chatsports.com

Red Sox 6, Rays 4: Christian Vázquez walks off a wild one

Wow. This was an instant classic at Fenway in what was already going to be a tense one given the tied series heading into it. The Red Sox had the lead for much of this game, but Hansel Robles couldn’t hold on in the eighth. That ultimately sent the game to extras, where Nick Pivetta was incredible in relief, we saw one of the strangest plays in recent memory, and Christian Vázquez send everyone at Fenway home happy. Well, most everyone anyway.
MLB
Times Daily

Walk it off: Red Sox eliminate Rays 6-5 with late sac fly

BOSTON (AP) — Back in raucous Fenway Park for postseason baseball a year after a last-place finish, the Boston Red Sox are getting the bounces, knocking big hits in bunches and even benfiting from a little small ball. Support local journalism reporting on your community. * New Subscribers Only. *...
MLB
WEEI Sports Radio

WEEI Sports Radio

Boston, MA
1K+
Followers
5K+
Post
543K+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest sports news from Boston, including the Red Sox, New England Patriots, Celtics, Bruins and more.

 https://www.audacy.com/weei

Comments / 0

Community Policy