MAX DEFENDER 8 FORECAST: Passing shower possible this evening, clear and mild after that

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Today was sunny and toasty, topping out in the low 90s under mostly clear skies. We have a few isolated showers over our inland areas right now, they are moving westward towards our coastline. We can’t rule out a passing shower leading up to and around puck drop time at the Lightning game this evening, but the showers should fade after sunset.

Overnight the skies till clear out and temperatures will sink down into the mid to low 70s.

Wednesday you’ll notice a bit more humidity. We wake up in the mid 70s and warm up into the low 90s under mostly sunny skies. The afternoon will bring a few building clouds and spotty showers, accounting for a 20% chance for showers, mainly during the afternoon and early evening hours.

Expect a similar day on Thursday, waking up in the mid 70s and warming up into the low 90s with 20% chances for later afternoon into the early evening spotty showers.

Drier air returns and brings the rain chances down again Friday and Saturday. The humidity will dip slightly as a result of the drier air, and will be most enjoyable early Saturday morning with temperatures in the low 70s. Plenty of sunshine will warm us up close to 90° during the afternoon and only a 10% chance for a stray shower builds into the afternoon forecast.

Next week, a cold front stalls to our north which will help increase humidity and rain chances.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFLA.