Traffic

Oil whipsaws in volatile session on energy crunch fears

investing.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW YORK (Reuters) - Oil prices steadied after whipsawing in a volatile session on Tuesday, as traders weighed the effect that higher energy costs could have on the global economic recovery. Brent crude fell 4 cents to $83.61 a barrel by 10:46 a.m. EDT (1446 GMT). It earlier hit...

uk.investing.com

Houston Chronicle

U.S. propane market headed for 'armageddon' this winter, IHS says

U.S. propane prices are so high and supplies so scarce that the market appears headed for “armageddon” during the depths of winter, according to research firm IHS Markit Ltd. Stockpiles of the key heating fuel and manufacturing feedstock in the world’s biggest economy probably have already topped out for the...
investing.com

U.S. Oil Hub Emptying to Levels Last Seen When Crude Cost $100

(Bloomberg) -- Stockpiles at the biggest U.S. crude depot are quickly approaching critically low levels. The last time that happened, crude cost more than $100 a barrel. The storage tanks in Cushing, Oklahoma, require a minimum level of oil to maintain normal operations, which traders generally believe is around 20 million barrels. Unusually for this time of year, stockpiles declined more than 4 million barrels over the past two weeks to 31 million and are expected to keep dropping rapidly due to the world's insatiable demand for U.S. light sweet crude.
MarketWatch

U.S. oil futures mark first loss in 6 sessions

Oil futures settled lower on Thursday, with U.S. prices down for the first time in six sessions, a day after the front-month contract settled at the highest since October 2014. Prices got a boost Wednesday as the Energy Information Administration reported a weekly decline in U.S. crude inventories --- the first in four weeks. On its first full trading day as a front-month contract, West Texas Intermediate crude for December delivery fell 92 cents, or 1.1%, to settle at $82.50 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange.
investing.com

Oil Holds Losses After Slipping from 7-Year High on Growth Fears

(Bloomberg) -- Oil held losses after falling from a seven-year high on the back of a coronavirus resurgence and bearish technical indicators. Futures in New York traded near $82 a barrel early in the Asian session after sliding more than 1% on Thursday. Lockdowns have returned in parts of Eastern Europe following a flare up in Covid-19 cases, while Russia earlier this week ordered the most sweeping virus restrictions since May. Oil’s 14-day Relative Strength Index was also signaling that a price correction was overdue.
investing.com

Australian dollar sucked into energy bubble implosion

As yields lifted but the further out you go the flatter the curve:. US initial weekly jobless claims fell to 290k (est. 297k, prior 296k), with continuing claims also lower at 2481k (est. 2548k, prior 2603k). The Philadelphia Fed business survey disappointed at 23.8 (est. 25.0, prior 30.7). While sentiment...
investing.com

Dollar set for second week of declines but outlook bullish

LONDON (Reuters) - The U.S. dollar slipped against its rivals on Friday and is set for a second consecutive week of decline as news that heavily-indebted property firm China Evergrande Group had averted a default buoyed appetite for risky assets. Concerns over the embattled property developer whose liabilities are equal...
investing.com

Oil Down Over Tight U.S. Supply Even as Coal, Gas Prices Ease

Investing.com – Oil was down Friday morning in Asia as U.S. supplies continue to tighten. The black liquid was set for a flat finish to the week, with easing coal and gas prices curbing the fuel-switching that had increased demand for oil products. Brent oil futures fell 0.53% to $84.16...
investing.com

Evergrande Woes Continue To Weigh On Global Markets

The local bourse ended lower on Thursday, in tandem with global stock markets, as investors feared that the potential collapse of Evergrande (HK: 3333 ) could send seismic waves through global financial markets. The Chinese property developer halted a deal to trade its property-management division to arch-rival for $2.6 billion - a deal that would have provided much-needed liquidity for the business as it faces fast-approaching debt payment deadlines. The property developer will most likely default on over $18 billion worth of offshore bonds if it fails to make a coupon payment by next week. Reuters reported that Evergrande’s share price fell by 12.50%, while the Evergrande Property Services stock fell by 8% for the day.
investing.com

Equities eye third week of gains after tech boost, dollar dips

LONDON/TOKYO (Reuters) - Global shares were on course for their third straight week of gains on Friday, buoyed by tech stocks in Asia overnight, while the dollar dipped and oil prices held steady. MSCI's broadest gauge of global shares was up 0.1% in early European trade, 1.4% higher on the...
Houston Chronicle

U.S. stockpiles decrease along with oil price

U.S. crude inventories decreased by 400,000 barrels last week as oil prices fell Wednesday morning, trading at $82.44 at 9:32 a.m. Central. IHS: U.S. propane market headed for 'armageddon' this winter. The nation’s commercial crude inventories decreased to 426.5 million barrels during the week ended Oct. 15 from about 427...
MarketWatch

EIA reports an unexpected weekly decline in U.S. crude supplies

The Energy Information Administration reported on Wednesday that U.S. crude inventories fell for the first time in four weeks, down by 400,000 barrels for the week ended Oct. 15. That compared with an average 2 million-barrel climb expected by analysts polled by S&P Global Platts. The American Petroleum Institute on Tuesday reported a 3.3 million-barrel increase, according to sources. The EIA also reported weekly inventory declines of 5.4 million barrels for gasoline and 3.9 million barrels for distillates. The S&P Global Platts survey had forecast supply declines of 2.2 million barrels for gasoline and 2.4 million barrels for distillates. The EIA data also showed crude stocks at the Cushing, Okla., storage hub edged down by 2.4 million barrels for the week. Oil prices pared some gains following the EIA data. Ahead of its expiration at the end of Wednesday’s trading session, the November West Texas Intermediate crude contract turned higher, up 3 cents, or 0.04%, at $82.99 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange. Futures were trading at $82.45 before the supply data.
mining.com

Copper price surges past $11,000 on supply squeeze

The copper price continued to rally towards record highs on Tuesday as signs of extremely tight supply outweighed concerns that slowing growth in China will impact demand. Traders were paying huge premiums for quickly deliverable copper after stockpiles in the London Metal Exchange’s (LME) warehouse system tumbled to their lowest level in decades.
Reuters

Oil rallies as U.S. crude stocks decline in tight market

NEW YORK, Oct 20 (Reuters) - Oil prices rallied on Wednesday after U.S. crude inventories at the nation's largest storage site hit their lowest level in three years and nationwide fuel stocks fell sharply, a signal of rising demand. Brent crude futures settled at $85.82 a barrel, a gain of...
investing.com

Oil Mixed, Losses Capped by Solid U.S. Demand, Global Energy Crunch

Investing.com – Oil was mixed Thursday morning in Asia, giving up some earlier gains as some investors scooped up profits from a recent rally. However, solid demand in the U.S. and a switch to fuel oil from coal and gas amid a global coal and gas shortage helped cap losses for the black liquid.
mining.com

Copper price plunges on China’s pledge to bring down coal prices

The copper price fell on Wednesday as China’s pledge to bring down coal prices eased worries about a supply disruption in metals and investors booked profits after recent strong gains. CASH copper on the London Metal Exchange plunged 7.2% overnight, erasing Monday’s gains. The Chinese National Development and Reform Commission...
Reuters

Oil remains near multi-year highs as energy crunch persists

NEW YORK, Oct 19 (Reuters) - Oil futures rose on Tuesday and were near multi-year highs as an energy supply crunch continued across the globe, while falling temperatures in China revived concerns over whether the world's biggest energy consumer can meet domestic heating needs. The Brent crude benchmark rose 75...
