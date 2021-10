Food and drink firms are facing a "terrifying" rises in costs amid worker shortages and supply chain, MPs have been warned.Ian Wright, chief executive of the Food and Drink Federation, told the BEIS committee that MPs need to think seriously about inflation," he said."In hospitality, inflation is running between 14 per cent and 18 per cent, which is terrifying."If the prime minister is, as I know he is, serious about levelling up, inflation is a bigger scourge than almost anything because it discriminates against the poor."Mr Wright said that while there are some shortages on shelves, the UK does...

BUSINESS ・ 1 DAY AGO