Golden Globes will still be awarded in 2022

The HFPA is gonna go its own way for the 79th annual Golden Globes next year. The group has announced its plans for the nominations and the awards ceremony, all without longtime broadcaster NBC. In May, NBC decided it was not going to air the 2022 ceremony after the Los Angeles Times reported there were zero Black members in the Hollywood Foreign Press Association. But in true belligerent Globes spirit, fuck it, they’re doing it anyway. Nominations for the Golden Globes will be announced on December 13 (Taylor Swift’s birthday for those who observe), and the ceremony will follow on January 9, 2022. The deadline for motion-picture and television submissions is November 15. No further details regarding the awards presentation have been announced.

