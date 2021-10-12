CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Golden Globes will still be awarded in 2022

By Celebretainment
Frankfort Times
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Golden Globes will still be handed out in 2022. The Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA) is set to still honor the best performances of 2021 despite NBC previously confirming it wouldn't be airing the annual ceremony in 2022.

