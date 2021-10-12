CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Megan Fox reveals body dysmorphia struggle

By Celebretainment
Frankfort Times
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMegan Fox struggles with body dysmorphia and "deep insecurities". The 35-year-old star has opened up about her internal struggles and revealed how she found love with her boyfriend Machine Gun Kelly.

NBC News

Megan Fox reveals new silver hair for upcoming role

Megan Fox is known for her dark brown tresses but on Friday she revealed a new look for an upcoming role. The actor shocked her fans with silver hair in anticipation of the upcoming film “Johnny and Clyde.”. “This is what the devil’s daughter looks like,” she captioned the Instagram...
CELEBRITIES
dallassun.com

Megan Fox, Machine Gun Kelly describe relationship as 'ecstasy and agony'

Washington [US], October 12 (ANI): Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly's relationship might look all perfect, but the couple has admitted that they have their own struggles. According to People magazine, Kelly and Fox recently spoke to British GQ Style for the magazine's Autumn/Winter 2021 issue, which they posed for in their first cover photoshoot as a couple.
CELEBRITIES
GMA

Megan Fox debuts new blond hair

Megan Fox has been known to rock a full head of beautiful brunette hair, until now. The actress recently posted a photo where she's seen posing with a head full of icy platinum blonde tousled curls. "This is what the devil's daughter looks like," she captioned the post along with...
CELEBRITIES
CinemaBlend

Vanderpump Rules’ Lala Kent Reveals Machine Gun Kelly Reached Out To Her Fiancé After Trashing Movie With Megan Fox

The premiere of Megan Fox’s latest movie, a crime thriller co-starring Bruce Willis, had a lot more drama to speak of besides what's in the actual movie. The director's fiancée, Lala Kent, who also stars in Bravo's Vanderpump Rules, was accused of shading the Jennifer's Body actress for not attending the event. Then Machine Gun Kelly got in some hot water for trashing the film's lack of, um, cinematic quality that same day. (Despite his criticisms, the rapper only had a brief role in the movie.) Nevertheless, Kent revealed that Machine Gun Kelly reached out to her fiancé, Randall Emmett, after the hoopla.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Machine Gun Kelly Reveals His New Album ‘Goes Deeper’ Amid Megan Fox Romance: ‘I’m Not Scared’

Machine Gun Kelly isn’t holding anything back on his next highly-anticipated album, ‘Born With Horns,’ set to be released sometime in early 2022. Colson Baker, better known by his stage name Machine Gun Kelly, is warning fans and curious listeners to be prepared to hear something they’ve never heard before come 2022. That’s when the “Papercuts” singer said his sixth studio album, Born With Horns, is set to debut with a whole a new sound, the rock star told NBC’s Willie Geist in an interview set to air on Sunday TODAY October 10. “Lyrically, it definitely goes deeper,” the musician said in a clip teasing the upcoming interview.
MUSIC
Popculture

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly Reveal the Bizarre Text Conversation That Kick-Started Their Romance

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly may have fallen in love on the set of Midnight in the Switchgrass last year, but the two actually met briefly years prior in a bizarre interaction that would be echoed back in their first text message exchange. The actress, 35, and musician, 31, opened up about their romance in a new profile with GQ, sharing that while they might have technically met years prior, they didn't "see each other."
CELEBRITIES
imdb.com

Megan Fox and Brian Austin Green Finalize Their Divorce

Megan Fox and Brian Austin Green are officially, legally single. The former couple filed their divorce judgement on Friday, Oct. 15, and their divorce has been finalized after nearly a year, a source tells E! News. Megan filed to separate from the Beverly Hills, 90210 actor in November 2020, after they tied the knot in 2010. At the time, she cited irreconcilable differences and requested joint legal and physical custody of their children: Noah, 9, Bodhi, 7, and Journey, 5. In May 2020, Brian shared that he and Megan had begun going their own ways at the end of 2019. "Neither one of us did anything to each other. She's always been...
TROUBLE RELATIONSHIP
Hello Magazine

Megan Fox's secret mental health battle revealed - fans are shocked

Megan Fox might have been crowned the World's Sexiest Woman back in 2008, but apparently even she has her insecurities. In a new interview alongside her boyfriend Machine Gun Kelly with GQ Style, she shocked everyone when she revealed she has "body dysmorphia". Journalist Molly Lambert sparked the revelation when...
MENTAL HEALTH
940wfaw.com

Megan Fox Is ‘Proud’ Of How ‘Jennifer’s Body’ Helped Women Come Out

Megan Fox recently told Alexa that she’s “proud” of the 2009 film Jennifer’s Body because it helped so many girls come out of the closet. She told the outlet, “I can’t tell you how many girls, from 30 down into their teens — or, f–k that, my age, too — come up to me and are like, ‘I realized I was gay because of you,’ or ‘I felt comfortable coming out because of you,’ because of Jennifer’s Body and the interviews I did about being bisexual before it was cool.”
CELEBRITIES
wmleader.com

Megan Fox & Machine Gun Kelly Struggle To Keep Their ‘Couple’s Quiz’ PG-13!

If you thought Megan Fox and her boyfriend Machine Gun Kelly overshared on social media, just wait until you see this video!. The twin flames filmed for GQ‘s “Couple’s Quiz,” where they asked each other 40 questions to find out how well they know each other. Guess what? It’s very well! We honestly didn’t think there was anything we didn’t know about these two, especially considering how public their relationship has become, but they absolutely proved us wrong!
CELEBRITIES
