Megan Fox reveals body dysmorphia struggle

Megan Fox and Brian Austin Green are officially, legally single. The former couple filed their divorce judgement on Friday, Oct. 15, and their divorce has been finalized after nearly a year, a source tells E! News. Megan filed to separate from the Beverly Hills, 90210 actor in November 2020, after they tied the knot in 2010. At the time, she cited irreconcilable differences and requested joint legal and physical custody of their children: Noah, 9, Bodhi, 7, and Journey, 5. In May 2020, Brian shared that he and Megan had begun going their own ways at the end of 2019. "Neither one of us did anything to each other. She's always been...

TROUBLE RELATIONSHIP ・ 6 DAYS AGO