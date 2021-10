A new report from Spain says that Real Madrid star Gareth Bale has revealed his stance on the circulating rumor claiming Newcastle United is now keen on signing him. Newcastle United is generating quite a buzz in the soccer world as the club had just become one of the richest organizations in the sport. As expected, big names are now being linked to the club’s name, including Real Madrid winger Gareth Bale, according to Spanish outlet Defensa Central.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 11 DAYS AGO