Hypnotically Speaking

The sound of my shoes hitting the linoleum floor marked my presence in the museum, though many were too enthralled by the artwork to notice my footsteps. I make my way up the stairs towards the European Renaissance section, hoping to see my favorite painting before I continue my day. It is here in this museum where I have spent most of my days in the last week, for the curators acquired such a beautiful piece, that I felt it calling to me the moment I heard it was here. But today, something strange captured my attention. Instead of the regular passers-by and an empty bench in the middle of the floor, a young man sat on that very bench, staring at the painting I had recently been entranced by. I waited for a moment to see if he would move. Maybe he was simply more interested in this piece than others. It was, in my opinion, the best piece here. But after minutes of an unwavering gaze, I realized he was there to stay. Deciding not to let this unusual circumstance take away from my enjoyment, I sat next to this young man, who was still staring at the piece ahead of us.

VISUAL ART ・ 3 DAYS AGO