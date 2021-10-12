Global Acute Kidney Injury Treatment Market to be Driven by the Increasing Cases of Acute Kidney Injury in the Forecast Period of 2021-2026

Dysnatremia and dyskalemia are common problems in acutely hospitalized elderly patients. These disorders are associated with an increased risk of mortality and functional complications that often occur concomitantly with acute kidney injury in addition to multiple comorbidities. In a single-center prospective observational study, we recruited 401 acute geriatric inpatients. In-hospital outcomes included all-cause mortality, length of stay, and changes in functional status as determined by the Activities of Daily Living (ADL) scale, Eastern Cooperative Oncology Group (ECOG) performance, and Clinical Frailty Scale (CFS). The prevalence of dysnatremia alone, dyskalemia alone, and dysnatremia plus dyskalemia during initial hospitalization were 28.4%, 14.7% and 32.4%, respectively. Patients with electrolyte imbalance exhibited higher mortality rates and longer hospital stays than those without electrolyte imbalance. Those with initial dysnatremia, or dysnatremia plus dyskalemia were associated with worse ADL scores, ECOG performance and CFS scores at discharge. Subgroup analyses showed that resolution of dysnatremia was related to reduced mortality risk and improved CFS score, whereas recovery of renal function was associated with decreased mortality and better ECOG and CFS ratings. Our data suggest that restoration of initial dysnatremia and acute kidney injury during acute geriatric care may benefit in-hospital survival and functional status at discharge.

DISEASES & TREATMENTS ・ 11 DAYS AGO