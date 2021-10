If you’re looking for fall day trips in New York, you’re likely focusing on cities that have actual residents and buildings. But don’t forget, we’ve also got some great abandoned places in New York! One ghost town that makes for a great fall outing is Doodletown. Located within Bear Mountain State Park, the ghost town of Doodletown is in a beautiful area that has some great hiking trails. Not only will you get to learn about the history of the area, you’ll also be able to see some of the best fall foliage in New York.

