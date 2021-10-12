CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Personal Finance

Learn about credit reports, scores during free virtual workshop

By Community news report
theadvocate.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePelican State Credit Union is hosting a free virtual workshop Tuesday, Oct. 19, where attendees will get their credit questions answered live by a panel of credit experts. The workshop will be streamed live on both Zoom and the credit union’s Facebook page and will feature Pelican Nationally Certified Credit Counselor Rhoda Hundley, a news release said. Pelican financial outreach supervisor Melanie Henderson will be moderating the workshop and helping field all questions from attendees.

www.theadvocate.com

Comments / 0

Related
the university of hawai'i system

Learn about scholarships and financial aid at virtual event on December 2

Scholarships and financial aid can help pay for college. But how can you tap into these sources of money?. Learn how at the “Scholarship Live!” virtual event on Thursday, December 2, 2021 from 5-7 p.m. >>>Event Flyer. Hawai‘i Community College staff will walk you through the scholarship application process and...
HONOLULU, HI
brproud.com

EBRP to host free virtual cybersecurity workshop

BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD)- To kick off Cybersecurity Awareness Month, the East Baton Rouge Parish is hosting a free digital cybersecurity workshop to keep a safe and secure digital Baton Rouge. The workshop will be held on Oct. 25 at 6 p.m. To learn more about this event and register,...
BATON ROUGE, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Credit Reports#Credit Score#Q A
okcfox.com

Oklahoma City grief center to hold free workshop during holidays

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Americans have been facing many challenges over the last two years-- from death, divorces, to major unexpected life changes. This can create overwhelming feelings of grief, and if you are facing this, big events like the holidays can be especially difficult. Oklahoma City's Calm Waters is...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
z1077fm.com

29 PALMS REDISTRICTING VIRTUAL WORKSHOP TONIGHT

Twentynine Palms residents are invited to participate in a redistricting workshop taking place virtually tonight at 6 p.m. The workshop will provide an overview of redistricting, hands-on training of the map drawing tools and residents will be able to provide input on what they believe are their neighborhood boundaries and communities of interest. Redistricting occurs every ten years following the release of the Census results. To participate in the virtual workshop, see the meeting information below.
TWENTYNINE PALMS, CA
Sun-Journal

Auburn library to host Introduction to Credit workshop

Kendra Wheeler, branch manager for Bangor Savings Bank, plans to give a Financial Literacy: Introduction to Credit workshop from 3 to 4 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 19, in the conference room at Auburn Public Library. The world of credit score and knowing how to build credit can be truly confusing, according...
AUBURN, ME
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Zoom
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Personal Finance
Daily Journal

Learn about gigging for fish at Oct. 15 MDC virtual program

Fall is when hunting gets much of the outdoor focus, but for some stream enthusiasts, this is the time of year to enjoy gigging – a form of fishing that has a long history in the Ozarks. People wanting to learn more about this unique form of fishing should sign...
WINONA, MO
wbiw.com

Registration now open for FDA and CRCG co-hosted free virtual public workshop

Registration for the FDA and CRCG co-hosted virtual public workshop is now open for Generic and new drug industries, academia, and other involved stakeholders with a particular interest in the field of modeling and simulation. The workshop will be held virtually through eventbrite on November 30th, 2021. This public workshop...
INDUSTRY
spectrumnews1.com

Learn all about a virtual art gallery at WKU

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. — A group of Western Kentucky University students are showing off their creative skills displaying a fully virtual gallery of art entirely fill with augmented reality pieces. The gallery was started by students Chris Dimeo, Madison Whittle, and Diego Diaz. Each student has their own unique passion...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
thereflector.com

Free online workshops promote composting, sustainable living

Clark County’s Master Composter Recycler program has scheduled a series of free composting webinars this fall. Pre-registration is required for all webinars, stated a news release. Below is a list of upcoming webinars:. Backyard composting: 7 to 8:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 13. Learn how to construct a compost pile...
CLARK COUNTY, WA
Outsider.com

Gabby Petito Case: Blogger Discovers ‘Weird’ Detail on Brian Laundrie’s Pinterest Account

Internet sleuths have come out of the woodwork in the Gabby Petito case. Blogger Shaynah Dodge is one of them. Minnesota blogger Shaynah Dodge has been closely documenting Gabby Petito’s on her blog page with a little over 77,000 followers. Recently, she dissected Brian Laundrie’s Pinterest page and uncovered a few things that she deems as suspicious. However, there’s an account linked to his mother, Roberta Laundrie, and Gabby Petito linked to his.
PETS
theadvocate.com

New phone number, new systems available for tagging deer and turkey harvests

Hunters can tag and validate their deer or turkey harvest directly from their smartphone via text immediately after the animal is harvested, a news release said. Visit louisianaoutdoors.com, click E-tag/Text-to-Tag and follow the steps . As long as the hunter completes the electronic tag before moving the animal, a physical...
TECHNOLOGY
ourquadcities.com

Gilda’s Club Quad Cities hosts free workshop about nutrition during and after cancer treatment

Gilda’s Club Quad Cities hosts a free workshop about nutrition during and after cancer treatment. Linda M. Jager, MD. with Iowa Cancer Specialists presents Frankly Speaking About Cancer: Eating Well During Cancer Treatment and For Survivors on October 27. The workshop will highlight the importance of nutrition during and post-cancer treatment and ways to stay healthy.
CANCER

Comments / 0

Community Policy