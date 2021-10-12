Learn about credit reports, scores during free virtual workshop
Pelican State Credit Union is hosting a free virtual workshop Tuesday, Oct. 19, where attendees will get their credit questions answered live by a panel of credit experts. The workshop will be streamed live on both Zoom and the credit union’s Facebook page and will feature Pelican Nationally Certified Credit Counselor Rhoda Hundley, a news release said. Pelican financial outreach supervisor Melanie Henderson will be moderating the workshop and helping field all questions from attendees.www.theadvocate.com
