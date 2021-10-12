Learn about credit reports, scores during free virtual workshop

Twentynine Palms residents are invited to participate in a redistricting workshop taking place virtually tonight at 6 p.m. The workshop will provide an overview of redistricting, hands-on training of the map drawing tools and residents will be able to provide input on what they believe are their neighborhood boundaries and communities of interest. Redistricting occurs every ten years following the release of the Census results. To participate in the virtual workshop, see the meeting information below.

