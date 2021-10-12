CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

DEMCO seeks applications for Youth Cooperative Ambassador Program

By Community news report
theadvocate.com
 9 days ago

DEMCO announced the Youth Cooperative Ambassador Program, a new community initiative for DEMCO ninth and 10th grade member-students, a news release said. Designed to educate and promote understanding of the cooperative business model, principles, and practices, YCAP is an all-expense-paid leadership and educational opportunity organized and sponsored by DEMCO, a not-for-profit electric distribution cooperative.

www.theadvocate.com

Comments / 0

Related
thecoastlandtimes.com

Angel Gift program seeks donors, applicants for children north of Oregon Inlet

The Outer Banks Woman’s Club is seeking sponsors and donors for its Angel Gift program, now in its 34th year. The club partners in a collaborative effort with the Dare County Department of Health & Human Services, which screens applicants. Residents interested in applying for assistance through the Angel Gift...
OREGON STATE
brproud.com

Applications open for DEMCO Foundation scholarship program

GREENWELL SPRINGS, La. (BRPROUD) — Applications are open for the DEMCO Foundations’ scholarship program. The application is open to DEMCO members living in Ascension, East Baton Rouge, East Feliciana, Livingston, St. Helena, Tangipahoa, and West Feliciana parishes. According to a news release from DEMCO, “The purpose of the DEMCO Foundation...
CHARITIES
wrde.com

Thankful Tuesday: YMCA Youth Leadership Program

REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. - Learning goes both ways in the team leadership program at the YMCA in Rehoboth Beach. In this week's "Thankful Tuesday" we see what the kids in the program and their counselors give each other to be thankful for and the skills they all walk away with.
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
ValleyCentral

Deadline for high school ‘Land Stewardship Ambassador Program’ approaching, $400 stipend

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Cameron County students in grades 9-12, with an interest in learning about Texas ranching, wildlife, ecology, veterinary science, as well as developing personal leadership skills, are encouraged to apply to the Land Stewardship Ambassador Program supported by the East Foundation and Witte Museum.  The East Foundation and Witte Museum, two organizations dedicated to promoting conservation and advancement in the State of Texas through education, are partnering to host […]
CAMERON COUNTY, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Louisiana State
Morganton News Herald

Organization seeking community grant applications

WINSTON-SALEM — The Z. Smith Reynolds Foundation is now accepting applications for its Community Progress Fund. Sometimes, a local organization, idea, issue or project needs that extra boost at just the right time to continue to make progress toward an end goal. ZSR’s Community Progress Fund seeks to support local communities by making time-limited investments at key moments, which are intended to build on existing momentum to help move an issue, idea or organization forward.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
WMDT.com

Salisbury PFLAG receives grant to support youth programming

SALISBURY, Md. – Salisbury PFLAG received the Community Thrives grant to support their local programming for youth ages 12 to 18. The organization thanks everyone who supported their fundraiser last summer, including their faith partner, Faith Lutheran Church of Salisbury, for helping to organize the fundraiser. Salisbury PFLAG was one...
SALISBURY, MD
nny360.com

Youth Bureau seeks funding requests for 2022 grant program

OSWEGO COUNTY – The Oswego City-County Youth Bureau is seeking proposals from community-based, not-for-profit organizations for youth development programming in anticipation of limited funding being made available in 2022. “These funds are provided by the Oswego City-County Youth Bureau and the New York State Office of Children and Family Services,”...
OSWEGO COUNTY, NY
pioneerpublishers.com

Contra Costa SPIRIT Program seeks applicants: Oct. 8 deadline

SPIRIT is a 9 – unit college course taught in collaboration with Contra Costa College. The course teaches students how to develop core skills to empower themselves by attaining and maintaining recovery and resiliency through self-awareness and peer/family support, while learning to assist others in doing the same. The completion of this class leads to a Certificate.
COLLEGES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Randy Pierce
WBOC

Nursing Programs See Rise in Applications

SALISBURY, Md.- More people are applying to nursing programs across the U.S., according to one study. Salisbury University Director of Admissions Beth Skoglund says the university is also seeing that trend. “Both incoming freshmen and transfer students this past year, we’ve seen a slight increase in the number of students...
SALISBURY, MD
KITV.com

Haleakala National Park seeking applicants for yearlong volunteer program

HANA, Hawaii -- Applications are being accepted for the yearlong Community Volunteer Ambassador (CVA) Internship Program at Haleakala National Park on Maui. Potential candidates can apply now through Dec. 17. The persons selected for the program will begin their internship in February 2022 and support the Volunteers-in-Parks program at Haleakala National Park.
HANA, HI
winonaradio.com

State Announces Youth Vaccination Incentive Program

(KNSI-Jennifer Lewerenz) — Minnesota Governor Tim Walz Monday launched Kids Deserve a Shot vaccine incentive program for 12 to 17-year-olds. A press release from the governor’s office says the program consists of two sets of rewards: a $200 Visa gift card for 12-17-year-olds who start and complete their vaccine series over the next six weeks, and five drawings of $100,000 Minnesota college scholarships for any Minnesotan 12-17 years old with a complete vaccine series.
KIDS
Gazette

GUEST COLUMN: Program to serve youth and their families

This week, the national organization Friends of the Children announced the launch of a Colorado Springs chapter. The 24th location nationwide, Friends of the Children — Colorado Springs will serve children with unique talents, varied interests and big dreams, who are also facing a lot of adversity. Friends —Colorado Springs will select children as young as 4 to support them and their families to achieve their individual goals through our proven 12+ year approach.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cooperatives#Ambassadors#In Youth#Ycap#East Baton Rouge
youthtoday.org

Indiana youth programs on college campuses grants

OUR GRANT OPPORTUNITIES: Youth Today's grant listings are carefully curated for our subscribers working in youth-related industries. Subscribers will find local, state, regional and national grant opportunities. THIS GRANT'S FOCUS: Higher Education, Disadvantaged Students, Youth Development, Mino. Thank you for reading Youth Today and being part of our community!. Can't...
INDIANA STATE
theadvocate.com

Drag Queen Story Time opponent elected president of Lafayette library board

A Drag Queen Story Time protester who is trying to shrink the mission of the Lafayette Parish Library System was chosen Wednesday to lead the library board for the next year. Robert Judge, who has only been on the library board since February, was unanimously elected by the board as its next president for the fiscal year that begins Nov. 1. He replaces Doug Palombo, who remains on the library board but did not seek the presidency again. Palombo nominated Judge as his replacement.
LAFAYETTE, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
WMBB

Bay County Chamber annual bed race has unusual ending

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – The 9th annual Bay County Chamber of Commerce bed races ended in a tie, leaving organizers no choice but to have a rematch. Brock’s Lawn and Pest Control emerged victorious in the end. The block party is put on by the chamber and is open to the entire community. Christopher […]
BAY COUNTY, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy