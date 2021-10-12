DEMCO seeks applications for Youth Cooperative Ambassador Program

A Drag Queen Story Time protester who is trying to shrink the mission of the Lafayette Parish Library System was chosen Wednesday to lead the library board for the next year. Robert Judge, who has only been on the library board since February, was unanimously elected by the board as its next president for the fiscal year that begins Nov. 1. He replaces Doug Palombo, who remains on the library board but did not seek the presidency again. Palombo nominated Judge as his replacement.

LAFAYETTE, LA ・ 9 HOURS AGO