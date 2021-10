A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Saturday:. Serbia visits Luxembourg looking to put pressure on group leader Portugal. A win by the Serbs would lift them into the group lead, with one more game played than the Portuguese. Luxembourg is a surprising third after two wins in four games. Ireland makes the long trip to face last-place Azerbaijan looking for its first victory. Portugal will try to keep finely tuned with a friendly against Qatar at Algarve Stadium. Coach Fernando Santos says Cristiano Ronaldo will play.

SOCCER ・ 13 DAYS AGO