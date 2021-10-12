CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

Rich Nations Face Demands to Pay for Climate Damages Caused by Historical Emissions

Insurance Journal
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe aftermath of Hurricane Irma has left deep scars in the tiny island nations that were in the path of the Category Five storm just before it slammed into Florida. The toll in Antigua and Barbuda added up to more than $220 million, according to one assessment backed by the United Nations—more than a quarter of the annual tax revenue collected for 2017. The island of Barbuda lost nearly half of its houses. And the island has nothing like the economic might of the U.S. to alleviate the damage.

www.insurancejournal.com

Comments / 0

Related
AFP

Climate: Removing CO2 from the air no longer optional

The burning question going into the Glasgow climate summit is whether major economies can, by 2050, reduce emissions enough to deliver a carbon neutral world in which humanity no longer adds planet-warming gases to the atmosphere. Less talked about -- but rising quickly on the climate agenda -- are tools and techniques to pull CO2 straight out of the air. Even scientists sceptical about its feasibility agree that without carbon dioxide removal (CDR) -- aka "negative emission" -- it will be extremely difficult to meet the Paris Agreement goal of capping global warming below two degrees Celsius. "We need drastic, radical emissions reductions, and on top of that we need some CDR," said Glen Peters, research director at the Centre for International Climate Research.
ENVIRONMENT
NBC Philadelphia

These Are the Countries Historically Responsible for the Climate Emergency

The U.S. — by some distance — is responsible for the largest share of CO2 emissions from 1850 through to the present day, according to analysis published Tuesday by research group Carbon Brief. The research comes less than a month before the start of a critically important U.N. climate summit,...
ENVIRONMENT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
The Independent

Cop26: Leaked documents reveal the countries lobbying UN to water down climate crisis response

Some of the world’s most polluting countries are attempting to water down a landmark UN climate report, according to a massive leak of documents. More than 30,000 files, obtained by Greenpeace UK’s investigative journalism unit, Unearthed, reveal Australia, China, Saudi Arabia and India are among the nations to have made submissions to a panel of scientists urging them to remove key phrases or downplay the need to switch away from fossil fuels. In one instance, major beef producers Brazil and Argentina are said to have disputed assertions that the world needs to reduce its meat consumption in order to tackle...
ENVIRONMENT
theenergymix.com

Historical Emissions Tally Paints Clearer Picture of Climate Responsibility

A new analysis lays out which countries are responsible for climate change by looking at a full accounting of both current and historical emissions. “The question of who is responsible for using up the carbon budget is clearly crucial in the context of climate justice debates,” writes Carbon Brief. “It speaks to the responsibility for dealing with the impact of climate change to date—as well as who ought to do the most to prevent further warming.”
ENVIRONMENT
AFP

Climate justice: Rich nations dodge finance pledge

A hundred billion dollars every year –- that's the aid promised more than a decade ago to help developing nations curb their carbon pollution and adapt to devastating climate impacts.  With a Democrat back in the White House, the US has doubled its aid and promises $11.4 billion per year by 2024, but it's still not enough to close the gap.
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Un#Climate Change#The United Nations
wri.org

Zeroing In on Zero Emissions: Increasing Climate Ambition for Indonesia

Indonesia has made strong progress on identifying how it can transition toward a low-carbon and resilient economy to showcase to its international counterparts ahead of COP26 in Glasgow in November. Although efforts thus far are not yet enough, there is still a chance to step up ambition in a way that will be good for Indonesia and its people.
ENVIRONMENT
Scientific American

Climate Studies Have Focused on Rich Countries

Climate change is affecting every continent across the globe. Climate research, on the other hand, is in need of catching up. There are far more studies on climate impacts in high-income countries than in low-income countries, according to a new study that reviewed more than 100,000 published climate research papers.
SCIENCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Chile
NewsBreak
Environment
Country
Scotland
NewsBreak
Global Warming
Country
Singapore
NewsBreak
United Nations
Ozarks First.com

Vulnerable nations lay out demands for climate talks

LONDON (AP) — A group comprising dozens of nations particularly vulnerable to the effects of global warming have laid out their key demands ahead of the upcoming U.N. climate summit in Glasgow. These include getting rich countries to commit to fulfill and step up their pledges of financial assistance to...
ENVIRONMENT
KTLA

Africa’s rare glaciers will soon disappear, climate report says

Africa’s rare glaciers will disappear in the next two decades because of climate change, a new report warned Tuesday amid sweeping forecasts of pain for the continent that contributes least to global warming but will suffer from it most. The report from the World Meteorological Organization and other agencies, released ahead of the U.N. climate […]
ENVIRONMENT
duke.edu

How Cutting Methane Emissions Could "Start Putting the Brakes" on Damages from Climate Change

Carbon dioxide emissions have dominated discussions about climate change, but reducing the amount of methane released into the atmosphere can also make an impact. Later this month, the world’s largest gathering devoted to climate change, COP26, will convene in Glasgow where world leaders are expected to discuss carbon dioxide emissions and methane emissions from oil and gas production, waste and agriculture.
ENVIRONMENT
Shore News Network

Developing Nations Demand More Than $1 Trillion Per Year From West To Combat Climate Change

Developing nations have made requests from wealthier nations to fund climate initiatives far exceeding previous commitments ahead of the upcoming United Nations conference. A coalition of African countries recently asked the developed world for $1.3 trillion per year by 2030 while South Africa alone requested $750 billion, The Wall Street Journal reported. The requests, made in the weeks leading up to the high-level UN conference on climate change in November, represented a sum of money significantly greater than current international climate finance efforts.
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

Study: Fossil fuel plans would far overshoot climate goals

The world needs to cut by more than half its production of coal, oil and gas in the coming decade to maintain a chance of keeping global warming from reaching dangerous levels, according to a U.N.-backed study released Wednesday.The report published by the U.N. Environment Program found that while governments have made ambitious pledges to curb greenhouse gas emissions, they are still planning to extract double the amount of fossil fuels in 2030â¯than what would be consistent withâ¯the 2015 Paris climate accord’s goal of keeping the global temperature rise below 1.5 degrees Celsius (2.7 degrees Fahrenheit). Even the less...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Conversation U.S.

What is COP26? Here's how global climate negotiations work and what's expected from the Glasgow summit

Over two weeks in November, world leaders and national negotiators will meet in Scotland to discuss what to do about climate change. It’s a complex process that can be hard to make sense of from the outside, but it’s how international law and institutions help solve problems that no single country can fix on its own. I worked for the United Nations for several years as a law and policy adviser and have been involved in international negotiations. Here’s what’s happening behind closed doors and why people are concerned that COP26 might not meet its goals. What is COP26? In 1992, countries agreed...
ENVIRONMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy