In a midweek game at home, DePaul men’s soccer claimed a 1-0 victory over Creighton University thanks to a second-half goal by sophomore midfielder Jacob Huth. After losing to Georgetown 3-1 on Sunday, the Blue Demons were on a two-game losing streak entering the match. This win over Creighton was huge for the Blue Demons, as the team improved their record to 6-4-0 overall and 4-2 at home. They are currently 4th in the Big East.

SOCCER ・ 13 DAYS AGO