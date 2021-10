Sweatshirts made with banana and pineapple leaf fibers were just the start of Pangaia’s exploratory approach to innovating fabrics intended for everyday fashion. The sustainability-focused materials science and apparel company debuted Tuesday its first denim collection made in partnership with former Levi’s designer and Unspun advisor Jonathan Cheung. True to form, the three-piece collection is made with a first-of-its-kind fabric: a 13-ounce, 92 percent organic cotton and 18 percent Himalayan nettle blend woven at low speeds on Candiani Denim’s shuttle loom. The use of Himalayan nettle marks the first time that selvedge denim has been made with fiber, according to the brand,...

APPAREL ・ 2 DAYS AGO