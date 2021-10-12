Dual Time Burgundy Watches
Swiss luxury watchmaker H.Moser & Cie has added a new 'Dual Time' model to its 'Heritage' collection, delivering its classic design elements in an updated, travel-ready model. Aiming to embody an "adventurous spirit" the 'Dual Time' features a burgundy fumé dial enclosed with a 42mm steel, allowing wearers to view two time zone clocks simultaneously. Other features of this luxury timepiece include an eye-catching sunburst pattern with 'Globolight' numerals, a 'Super-Lumi-Nova' coating on its hands, and an impressive three-day power reserve.www.trendhunter.com
