Dual Time Burgundy Watches

By Niko Pajkovic
TrendHunter.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSwiss luxury watchmaker H.Moser & Cie has added a new 'Dual Time' model to its 'Heritage' collection, delivering its classic design elements in an updated, travel-ready model. Aiming to embody an "adventurous spirit" the 'Dual Time' features a burgundy fumé dial enclosed with a 42mm steel, allowing wearers to view two time zone clocks simultaneously. Other features of this luxury timepiece include an eye-catching sunburst pattern with 'Globolight' numerals, a 'Super-Lumi-Nova' coating on its hands, and an impressive three-day power reserve.

