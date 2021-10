Holiday selling season is going to be a mess: Look not for what you want but for what the store has. The holiday selling season is approaching, and a whole litany of weird shortages is ricocheting through the economy. Stuff suddenly gets hung up somewhere, on a ship, or in a port, and then ends up somewhere else, or it’s on backorder for months, as manufacturers are struggling with material shortages and in in Asia with Covid outbreaks that shut down factories for weeks at a time.

BUSINESS ・ 4 DAYS AGO