George Caan and Kent Lopez: Keeping the lights on as we transition to a clean energy future – lessons from California.

The Biden administration has announced ambitious plans to scale up leasing for offshore wind energy projects along the Atlantic, Gulf and Pacific coasts. In an announcement released on Oct. 13, 2021, the U.S. Department of the Interior stated that it will “use the best available science as well as knowledge from ocean users and other stakeholders to minimize conflict with existing uses and marine life.” University of Massachusetts Boston public policy scholar David W. Cash, who worked at senior levels in state government for a decade, describes how this process works. Why does the Biden administration want to build so much...

ENERGY INDUSTRY ・ 2 DAYS AGO