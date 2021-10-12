George Caan and Kent Lopez: Keeping the lights on as we transition to a clean energy future – lessons from California.
Recently, the state of California took the extraordinary step of walking back its clean energy laws and federal environmental regulations as the state’s electricity needs threatened to exceed available energy. Without this quick action, Californians faced brownouts. Overreliance on wind and solar failed in California, increasing carbon emissions as the state now has to temporarily operate carbon-emitting gas and diesel generators to support the grid.www.spokesman.com
