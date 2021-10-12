CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Live Politics latest news: 'Fatalistic' approach to herd immunity hampered UK's response to Covid, says Jeremy Hunt

By Catherine Neilan
Telegraph
 9 days ago

The Government took a "fatalistic" approach to containing Covid, which may have led to thousands of unnecessary deaths, a senior Conservative MP has said. A cross-party report into the initial response to the pandemic found that the approach taken by ministers and...

Telegraph

UK aid cuts hampered pandemic response in world's poorest countries, report finds

Cuts to the UK's aid budget have hampered the government's pandemic-related support to people in the world's poorest countries, a report by the government's aid watchdog has found. A review by the Independent Commission for Aid Impact (ICAI) of how well the government's aid department responded to Covid has found...
Daily Mail

Covid booster jabs should be dished out after FIVE months instead of six so millions more vulnerable Brits can be protected before Christmas, Jeremy Hunt says

Covid booster jabs should be dished out from five months after the second dose, the former Health Secretary suggested today. Over-50s are currently required to wait half a year after their last vaccine before they are eligible for a top-up dose. But amid spiralling infection rates and the fast approaching...
The Independent

Covid UK map: How many cases are in your area?

Ministers are under intense pressure to trigger 'Plan B' Covid restrictions as cases of the virus reached their highest level in months.The latest government figures showed a further 49,139 people tested positive for coronavirus on Wednesday – almost eight times the rate in March, and a steady increase from the 43,738 recorded 24 hours earlier. On Monday, the figure stood at 49,156.Health secretary Sajid Javid held the first Covid press briefing in several weeks on Wednesday, as concerns around the rise in cases grows.
Rishi Sunak
Keir Starmer
Kwasi Kwarteng
Telegraph

Thursday evening UK news briefing: Quarter of Covid hospital patients not admitted with virus

France will block the UK's associate membership of the EU's €100 billion research programme unless Britain grants it more post-Brexit fishing licences. Paris has made clear that it will veto the already delayed associate membership of the flagship Horizon Europe programme. It comes with Angela Merkel set to put herself on a collision course with Emmanuel Macron as she calls for European Union leaders to back down in the rule-of-law battle with Poland.
Telegraph

The NHS isn't facing another Covid crisis and Sajid Javid knows it

It hasn't taken Sajid Javid long to get into a fight with the doctors' unions. Unlike recent Tory Health Secretaries, he doesn't wear an "NHS" badge on his lapel – regarding himself more as a reformer than a cheerleader. He rejected calls to extend lockdown in July and is resisting bringing restrictions now. The British Medical Association is upping the ante, accusing him of "wilfully negligence" in his failure to enforce mask-wearing. Their message: if things get worse, he'll be to blame.
The Independent

Covid news – live: UK daily cases hit three-month high as record number sign up for booster jabs

The UK has recorded more than 50,000 daily coronavirus cases for the first time since mid-July, as ministers continue to reject calls from health leaders for some restrictions to be introduced. Health secretary Sajid Javid said the current strain facing the NHS was not "unsustainable", while Boris Johnson said infection numbers were "high" but "within the parameters of what the predictions were". Doctors described the government's decision as "wilful negligence" and said "Plan B" should be activated to protect the NHS. Under this scenario, face masks would be made mandatory and working from home would be advised.Meanwhile, a record 234,000 people booked to receive their booster jab on Wednesday, Mr Javid said.
Telegraph

Face masks in the Commons 'a matter of personal judgment' for MPs

Downing Street has slapped down Sajid Javid's suggestion that MPs should wear face masks in the Commons, with Boris Johnson's spokesman saying they are a "matter of personal judgment" for MPs. Mr Javid, the Health Secretary, told a press conference on Wednesday that politicians "have a role to play to...
The Independent

Close hate crime loophole that allows social media bosses to escape the law, Keir Starmer demands

Social media bosses will escape prosecution for failing to stamp out online hate because of a dangerous loophole in proposed laws, Sir Keir Starmer has told Boris Johnson.At Prime Minister's Questions, the Labour leader attacked the weakness in the Online Safety Bill – itself delayed for three years – saying it allowed one site to "cheerlead for terrorists".Mr Johnson appeared to concede the loophole should be closed and agreed to finally bring forward the legislation before Christmas, in the wake of the killing of Sir David Amess.
The Independent

Vaccination centres opened to children as NHS chief warns of 'difficult winter'

NHS vaccination centres will be opened up to children during half-term the head of NHS England has announced, as she also warned not enough older people were coming forward for boosters.Amanda Pritchard, chief executive of NHS England, told MPs there would be a "big push" to get 12 to 15-year-olds vaccinated "to make the most of half-term" with families able to book jabs via the online national booking service.Giving evidence to the Commons health select committee Ms Pritchard stressed the NHS was facing "a very difficult winter" adding it was vital people did not delay coming forward for their third...
Telegraph

Live Politics latest news: Britain will be 'Qatar of hydrogen', Boris Johnson says as No 10 publishes net zero strategy

Britain will become the "Qatar of hydrogen", Boris Johnson has said as he laid out his Government's green agenda today ahead of the Cop26 climate summit. Speaking at the Global Investment Summit at the Science Museum, the Prime Minister hailed the advances of the private sector in enabling the production of Covid vaccines and bringing wind power to the market.
The Independent

Covid cases are rising again. Has Boris Johnson learnt from his mistakes?

To say that Boris Johnson has enough on his plate after his brief holiday in Spain is an understatement. He's trying to set out a convincing "net zero" strategy, while putting pressure on foot-dragging nations to make detailed commitments at the Cop26 climate summit in Glasgow, which is only 12 days away.There are also real tensions to be resolved between him and Rishi Sunak ahead of next week's Budget and government-wide spending review. Daily updates on the supply chain issues threatening the post-pandemic economic bounce-back. The unwanted, unexpected and painful task of speaking for the nation after the murder of...
The Independent

Inside Politics: Covid response 'UK's worst public health failure' and energy bail out for industry

Rishi Sunak said earlier this year he is "constantly kept up at night" worrying about how many people will lose their jobs as the impact of the Covid pandemic really begins to bite. The chancellor may find it increasingly difficult to get some shut eye this week as he mulls over the state of the public finances, with reports this morning that No 10 has backed a multimillion pound bail out plan for firms struggling amid the energy crisis, which is now threatening the UK's defence sector. Elsewhere, a damning cross-party report has concluded the government's initial response to the Covid pandemic was one of the "most important public health failures the UK has ever experienced". Lord Frost will later today reject EU proposals to solve issues around the Northern Ireland protocol.
The Independent

Government's early Covid response 'amounted in practice' to herd immunity, MPs say

The government's early handling of Covid-19 "amounted in practice" to the pursuit of herd immunity, a parliamentary report has found, with the delayed decision to lock down in spring last year ranking as one of the "most important public health failures the United Kingdom has ever experienced".Ministers have repeatedly denied that the government sought to build up population immunity against the virus by allowing it to freely spread in the UK. However, findings from a cross-party inquiry show this was the "effective consequence" of the initial response to Covid, resulting in tens of thousands of avoidable deaths.
The Independent

Naive and arrogant: the UK's response to Covid-19 cost countless lives

The joint report issued today is a stark and largely damning appraisal of the UK's Covid response. The report asks why, despite being ranked alongside the US as best prepared for a future pandemic, the UK was among those countries worst affected by Covid during 2020. While it avoids directly apportioning blame, this document will doubtless inform the long-awaited public inquiry.Dr Michael Ryan from the World Health Organisation wisely said at the very start of the pandemic: "Be fast, have no regrets […] the greatest error is not to move." This evokes the "precautionary principle" – ie assume the...
The Guardian

Tuesday briefing: Covid response 'one of UK's worst ever failures'

Britain's early handling of the coronavirus pandemic was one of the UK's worst public health failures, a landmark inquiry has found. The "fatalistic" approach of ministers and scientists exacerbated the death toll, says the report led by two former Conservative ministers. The UK fared "significantly worse" than other countries, partly due to "groupthink" and a deliberately "slow and gradualist" approach: Britain was one of the first countries to develop a test for Covid but "squandered" its lead and "converted it into one of permanent crisis". Boris Johnson did not order a complete lockdown until 23 March 2020, two months after the government's Sage committee of scientific advisers first met to discuss the crisis.
