Staff reveals new characters Gamma 1, Gamma 2, Red Ribbon Army members. Toei Animation unveiled at its New York Comic Con panel on Thursday a new world premiere trailer for Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero, the second anime film in the Dragon Ball Super franchise. The trailer features footage from completed portions of the film. The video previews new characters, whom the film's staff teased are associated with the Red Ribbon Army. The trailer also previews the new CG animation style. Toei also revealed a new visual, which features two previously announced new characters Gamma 1 (pictured above far left) and Gamma 2 (pictured above far right).

COMICS ・ 14 DAYS AGO