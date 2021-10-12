CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Does Casper, Wy Require You To Clean Snow Off The Sidewalk?

By Drew Kirby
 9 days ago
The snow is falling, it's windy and cold. You don't want to go out and mess with clearing off the sidewalks...and in Casper, you don't have to. It's nice of you too, but you don't have to. According to the City of Casper "Snow Removal FAQ"...the city 'Park and Division'...

