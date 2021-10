When Damon Albarn was little, he had a recurring dream where he levitated over a giant landmass of black sand. He always woke up feeling energized by the mental voyage, but he had no idea where it took place until he stumbled on a National Geographic television special about Iceland while Blur were touring America in the mid-Nineties. “I realized that might have been the place I was dreaming of,” he tells Rolling Stone. “And so I went there and fell in love with the place.” Since his first visit in 1997, he’s gone back three or four times a year,...

MUSIC ・ 1 DAY AGO