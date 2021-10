What is Hammer & Stain? Hammer & Stain Birmingham is a DIY studio located in The Village At Lee Branch off 280 in Hoover. Our guests transform unfinished wood into beautiful, personalized works of art through our fun, instructor-guided workshops! We are more than a paint studio- we offer a fun and creative environment to hang out with family, coworkers, and friends. Not crafty? No problem! Most of the hard work is done for you and all that’s left for you to do is have fun! We cater to all skill sets of DIY! You won’t be taking your project home to shove in the back of your closet somewhere. You’ll be proud to hang it on the wall where it belongs.

