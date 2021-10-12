CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Thunder GM Presti urges patience for fans used to winning

Santa Maria Times
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — The Oklahoma City Thunder aren’t talking about the playoffs, wins or losses. A franchise that had missed the playoffs just once in the previous 11 seasons ended last season in the draft lottery with a 22-50 record. General manager Sam Presti's focus is on helping a group of talented young players led by Shai Gilgeous-Alexander flourish so the Thunder can be competitive again — eventually.

santamariatimes.com

Comments / 0

Related
fadeawayworld.net

Joel Embiid Says If The Warriors Offered Stephen Curry And Klay Thompson To The Sixers In Exchange For Him, They Would Accept It: "I Wouldn't Say No To That."

Joel Embiid is generally viewed as a top-10 player across the league. The 76ers superstar has shown his ability to dominate on the court as a multi-skilled big man with a throwback interior game. He's certainly very talented, and over the course of the playoffs, Embiid averaged 28.1 PPG and 10.5 RPG, while shooting very efficiently and playing some spectacular defense.
NBA
ClutchPoints

Lakers’ Rajon Rondo drops truth bomb on Russell Westbrook beef

Rajon Rondo and Russell Westbrook are now teammates on the Los Angeles Lakers, and any beef between them is apparently dead. Rondo said as much during his introductory press conference with the Lakers and then again at Tuesday’s Media Day:. If you somehow forgot, there was a bit of Rondo-Russ...
NBA
The Spun

NBA World Reacts To Saddening Delonte West News

Once a star guard at Saint Joseph’s, Delonte West found his NBA career shortened due to a wide variety of on-court and the off-the-court problems. Sadly, another off-the-court incident got him into trouble with the law this week. West was reportedly arrested in Florida this week after reportedly getting into...
NBA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Utah State
The Spun

Shaquille O’Neal Has Brutally Honest Message For Kyrie Irving

Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving has become well-known for doings things his own way, but his latest controversy has crossed the line. The 29-year-old is reportedly unvaccinated against COVID-19, which puts him in jeopardy of missing significant time this upcoming NBA season. Due to a city-wide mandate, New York Knicks...
NBA
AllClippers

Michael Jordan Reveals Thoughts on NBA Vaccine Mandate

With players like Kyrie Irving refusing to get vaccinated, and ultimately being forced to miss games as a result, the NBA has been under a microscope as it pertains to COVID-19 protocols. While the league itself has not issued a vaccine mandate, it is acting in compliance with local markets like New York City and San Francisco that have.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sam Presti
Person
Russell Westbrook
Person
Darius Bazley
Person
Kevin Durant
Person
Luguentz Dort
ClutchPoints

Pelicans star Zion Williamson’s troubling weight gain, revealed

There has been drama surrounding Zion Williamson basically from the very beginning of his career with the New Orleans Pelicans. That’s only continuing as the 2021-22 season gets underway, with Williamson undergoing foot surgery over the summer and now missing the start of his third campaign. The communication on the...
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gm#Ap#The Oklahoma City Thunder
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
General Motors
Country
France
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
Country
Argentina
NewsBreak
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Andrew Bogut on Ben Simmons: 'He has form doing these kinds of things'

Goorjian’s comments come after Aussie basketball icon Andrew Bogut weighed in on the “ugly” stand-off between Simmons and the 76ers. “It’s not good for either party, in my opinion. Ben’s side of things, training with your phone in your pocket, not being glued in to what’s going on,” Bogut told SEN on Wednesday. “Unfortunately, he has form doing these kinds of things; we experienced it with the national team. “There’s not going to be too much sympathy for him, but hopefully they can sort it out and both parties can have something positive to come out of it.”
NBA
The Spun

Broncos Are Rumored To Be In Quarterback Trade Mix

On Wednesday afternoon a new report dropped, suggesting the Houston Texans and Miami Dolphins were getting closer to a trade. Each and every month it seems a new team is in the mix to trade for the Houston Texans quarterback. The Miami Dolphins have been the team most connected to Watson over those months.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy