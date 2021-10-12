ALBUM REVIEW: Zac Brown Band back at it with ‘The Comeback’
While Zac Brown Band last made a new album just two years ago with The Owl, that album saw the group experiment with its sound. Truth be told, we haven’t heard as much of the classic, banjo-heavy country feel from the group as of late. Perhaps aptly titled, The Comeback changes that and feels like a return to the more traditional roots that brought the band into the spotlight, back when it biggest song was about fried chicken. Fifteen solid songs traverse ’90s-influenced country; full of fiddles, bluegrass and fun-loving lyricism that leaves the album with a well-rounded feel.riffmagazine.com
