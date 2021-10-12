CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

ALBUM REVIEW: Zac Brown Band back at it with ‘The Comeback’

By Piper Westrom
riffmagazine.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhile Zac Brown Band last made a new album just two years ago with The Owl, that album saw the group experiment with its sound. Truth be told, we haven’t heard as much of the classic, banjo-heavy country feel from the group as of late. Perhaps aptly titled, The Comeback changes that and feels like a return to the more traditional roots that brought the band into the spotlight, back when it biggest song was about fried chicken. Fifteen solid songs traverse ’90s-influenced country; full of fiddles, bluegrass and fun-loving lyricism that leaves the album with a well-rounded feel.

wkml.com

Garth Brooks’ First 2021 Dive Bar Show: ‘I Felt Like George Strait Tonight’

Garth Brooks played his first “Dive Bar” show of the Fall last night (10/11) in Oklahoma City, for 700 lucky contest winners. Garth even took requests as he played his many hits and a few covers including Billy Joel’s “Piano Man,” George Strait’s “The Troubadour,” Don McLean’s “American Pie,” and The Dirt Band’s “Fishin’ in the Dark.”
MUSIC
maroonweekly.com

Album Review: “Fine Line”

Former One Direction member Harry Styles has made a name for himself as a solo artist. His debut self-titled album looked to separate his work from his old boyband sound. Now with his sophomore album, “Fine Line,” Styles looks to build on the soft rock influences of his original release with the addition of pop influences.
MUSIC
nickiswift.com

The True Meaning Behind 'Same Boat' By Zac Brown Band

Country folk group Zac Brown Band burst onto the mainstream music scene in 2008 with the hit single "Chicken Fried." Featuring lyrics like "Cold beer on a Friday night / A pair of jeans that fit just right / And the radio up," it's an upbeat bop that romanticizes the simple things in life. "Chicken Fried" also set the tone for what listeners could expect from the group: guitar harmonies, banjos, folksy whistling, and layered vocals about a good ol' down-home life. In fact, "Chicken Fried" is so emblematic of Zac Brown Band's whole vibe that fans might be surprised to learn the song was almost not even theirs to begin with.
MUSIC
995qyk.com

Zac Brown Band Tampa Concert Information

We have Zac Brown Band Tampa concert information for you! If you are headed to the “The Comeback Tour” at MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheater on Sunday, October 10th, here are a few things you should know. Tailgating fun!. Get to the Amp early so you can come tailgate with the...
DRINKS
Florida Times-Union

Caroline Jones moves from Zac Brown opening act to band member

When the Zac Brown Band played Daily's Place in 2017, they brought along an up-and-coming singer/songwriter, Caroline Jones, as their opening act. When they returned to Daily's Place in 2019, their opening act again was Caroline Jones. The Zac Brown Band is playing Daily's Place again on Friday. This time,...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
chscommunicator.com

“Melodic Blue” Album Review

Who is Baby Keem? As I listened to his unique, at-times-shouty voice on his debut studio album, “The Melodic Blue,” it felt like neither of us knew. Since his rise to prominence with his breakout single “Orange Soda,” Baby Keem has been fighting to become a well-known and respected rapper with a distinct persona. “The Melodic Blue” hit new highs for Keem musically, but fell short of his previous album’s character and consistency.
THEATER & DANCE
Sequim Gazette

Zac Brown Band Tickets

When one of the best country bands comes to your city to perform, you cannot even think twice about skipping it! Zac Brown Band is undeniably one of the best country-rock bands out there as of today. So, when you get the chance to go to the Zac Brown Band tour, why even think of missing it? Such a great band will definitely leave you wanting more, and you’re likely to end up creating so many amazing and fabulous memories. So, get your Zac Brown tickets today. Hurry up and get them before they sell out. Moreover, if you are a fan of this band, you’ll definitely enjoy the Zac Brown Band Meet And Greet.
MUSIC
SFGate

Bad Brains Reissues Revitalize the Catalog of Hardcore's Greatest Band: Album Review

It’s hard to think of a musical genre more difficult to carry off past one’s youth than hardcore punk, which was built to have a short shelf life in almost every way. And even within that context, many bands who were far inferior to the legendary Bad Brains — who cast a long shadow over the careers of every hardcore band and many hard rock ones, as well as the Beastie Boys — are better known.
ROCK MUSIC
Audacy

Listen to the Superstar Power Hour with Zac Brown Band

Audacy's Katie Neal welcomes Zac Brown Band to our airwaves as this week’s co-host for the Superstar Power Hour on all your favorite Audacy Country stations nationwide. Listen every weekday from 2PM - 3PM on your favorite Audacy Country station as Katie & Company bring you today's biggest hits with some extra insight from the biggest stars in the genre!
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Billboard

Band Of Horses Gallop Back With 'Crutch' From Upcoming 'Things Are Great' Album

Band of Horses stomped back on Tuesday (Oct. 12) with, "Crutch," the high-energy first single from the band's upcoming sixth full-length album, Things Are Great. The group's first record in five years is due out on Jan. 21 via BMG and a release describes it as a "return to their earlier work and the kind of raw ethos that lies at the heart of Band of Horses."
MUSIC
riffmagazine.com

REVIEW: Coldplay delights and disappoints on ‘Music of the Spheres’

Music of the Spheres, the ninth album from Coldplay, is the auditory culmination of years of electronic experimentation. Over the course of about two decades, Coldplay transitioned away from acoustic earthly music and into the world of big-budget production. Five of the 12-track song titles are emojis, reflecting the astronomical nature of the work.
MUSIC
riffmagazine.com

REVIEW: My Morning Jacket feels lucky to be alive on self-titled LP

Jim James feels lucky to be alive, and you can hear his exultation on the new self-titled album from My Morning Jacket. “Lucky to be Alive” is the seventh track on the band’s ninth album, but you can catch the vibe immediately. The album was reportedly inspired by the band playing together at Red Rocks in 2019, after four years apart. Why would a band so far in go with a self-titled now? Possibly because it captures MMJ better than any it has recorded in a studio so far.
MUSIC
insideradio.com

News Bites: Zac Brown Band, Michael Stanley, ‘Smiley Pumpkin Drop,’ WJLK/WSJO.

News Bites for October 19... ...iHeartMedia presents the “iHeartCountry Album Release Party with Zac Brown Band” on Thursday, Oct. 21 (7pm local time) on its mainstream country radio stations. LiveOne’s LiveXLive will exclusively stream all performances on livexlive.com and on LiveXLive mobile and OTT apps. Bobby Bones hosts the event, which includes an exclusive interview with Brown. The release-party event for “The Comeback” also will have a digital broadcast on iHeartCountry Radio (7pm ET).
MUSIC

