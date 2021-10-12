Central and Pacific Division Predictions

The Kings have, as most see it, the best and deepest prospect pool in the league. Combine that with a veteran roster that is hungry for success since falling from their 2 Cups in the early 2010s, and it is most definitely a team worth keeping tabs on. Adding useful pieces in Danault and Arvidsson certainly adds some of the luster that has been traded away in recent years, joining Kopitar, Brown, Kempe and Iafollo as returning members of the top 9 Fs. The picture becomes almost impossible to see clearly as a glut of young players floods in behind them, from the acquired Athanasiou and Andersson, to the workmanlike Moore, Lemieux, Wagner, and Grundstrom, to the developed Vilardi, Anderson-Dolan, and Lizotte, before we even get to the tantalizing prospects of Byfield, Turcotte, Thomas, Kaliyev, and Kupari. For good measure 26 year old Vladimir Tkachyov was signed after 2 productive seasons in the KHL.

NHL ・ 10 DAYS AGO